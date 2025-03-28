NBA Insider Says Celtics Could Go After Kevin Durant This Summer
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They are the defending NBA champs, and they essentially brought back that entire roster this season.
That's a big reason why they are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. When they are fully healthy, they are possibly the best team in the entire league.
Once the season is over, they will have to make some tough decisions. Their roster is one of the most expensive rosters in the league, so they might have to make some moves to reduce the luxury tax bill they will have.
While the team is really good right now, one NBA insider believes that the Celtics might try to make a run at one of the best players in the league to make them even better.
Speaking on First Things First, Nick Wright mentioned that he has heard that some people are talking about the fact that the Celtics could go after Kevin Durant this summer.
The only way that the Celtics would be able to get Durant from the Suns is by sending some serious salary back to Phoenix, as well as some good young players.
Any deal that would send Durant to the Celtics would require exactly $54.7 million of salary to be sent back to the Suns. Because both are second-apron teams, they must have matching salaries in order to make a trade.
To make something work, it would likely mean that either Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday would have to be included in the deal. The Suns would likely require Payton Pritchard to be put in, as well.
Wright isn't saying that anything is imminent, either. He is just saying that he has heard a couple of people independently telling him that it wouldn't be shocking if this happened.
Boston would become even more dangerous with Durant on the roster, at least in the short term. Long-term, it might not be the smartest play for them to do.
So far this year, Durant is averaging 26.9 points, six rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
