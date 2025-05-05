Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Sacrifices He's Made Playing For Celtics
The Boston Celtics are set to face the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics enter this series as major favorites against a team they dominated with ease in the regular season.
The expectation is that the Celtics will take care of the Knicks quite easily. This is not only because of the recent history between the two but also because of their collective group. Boston is one of, if not the deepest, teams in quite a while. Not only are they filled with talent, but their chemistry is through the roof.
Not only is their chemistry through the roof, but they are also a selfless squad. No one is a better example of that than Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Prior to the series opener, Porzingis detailed how everyone on the Celtics has and is willing to make sacrifices.
"“I think people don't realize that you take this player and you put him on a different team, and everybody will be like, ‘Oh, my God, this guy's this guy's incredible. Like, yes, we get the love. But it's also everybody sacrifice a little bit, you know? And starting with the main guys, JB and JT — they sacrifice a little bit. If you put different pieces around them that maybe don't need the ball as much or don't shoot as much, they score 34 a game.”
Porzingis is in his second season in Boston, and prior to that, it's been quite a challenge for the former lottery pick. From major injuries to bad fits throughout his career, Porzingis' career has been far from easy.
However, that has not been the case in Boston. He has seemed to find a nice home there, and his play reflects that. Porzingis didn't play as much in the season due to his recovery from injury, but he was solid when out on the court, averaging 19.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 42 games.
As for the playoffs, Porzingis has struggled to find his groove, only shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from behind the arc. Nonetheless, with much rest between series, the hope and expectation are that the 29-year-old will be better and must advance to another Eastern Conference Finals.
