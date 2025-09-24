New Celtics Signing Could Play Surprise Role, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics took a flier on an unproven big man when they signed Luka Garza over the offseason to a two-year, $5.5 million deal.
Garza hasn't seen much NBA action over his four-year career, averaging just 5.6 minutes per game last year with the Timberwolves. However, the former Naismith Trophy winner could have an opportunity to see more action for a Celtics team that is depleted at the center position.
As Celtics reporter Bob Manning notes, Garza has shed weight over the offseason, potentially putting himself in position to spend more time on an NBA court in Year 5.
More news: Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla's Biggest Challenge with Anfernee Simons Revealed
"There's all kind of guys who have been National Player of the Year contenders and these great college players who just don't have the skillset for the NBA. And you imagined that was going to be the case with him. But, you see the way he's leaned into his three. I think his body transformation has been pretty significant too. Just seeing him at Summer League, he's skinnier, he's definitely shed some pounds and has put himself in position to move better," Manning noted on The Garden Report.
One area in which Garza must improve if he is to advance in his NBA career is on the defensive side of the ball. With a defensive rating of 129.3, Garza was the 201st-rated defender in the NBA last season.
"That's still the big question with him is whether he can defend quicker players, where he fits in an NBA defense," Manning said. "They have a hole at center, and they need to figure out what they're going to do in that spot after losing three key guys this season. And that's what I think makes him more interesting in particular, because you almost know with some certainty he's going to get a chance here."
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Receives Shocking Future Prediction From NBA Insider
Minnesota Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcynzski, who has watched Garza over the past three seasons, praised the 26-year-old's work ethic and said that the young player could make a transition from the center spot to playing more power forward in 2025.
"He and Naz Reid both, as they came in, they both had a little more weight on them and you wonder exactly how they'd fit. But both of them have just really leaned out and changed their body compositoin. And that's a credit to Luka, he's an unbelieveable worker, like one of the hardest workers on the team.
"And I think he tried to do that to maybe give himself a chance to play a little four, if need be. I still think it is a real challenge defensively for him, but he's an incredibly enjoyable player to watch."
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.