New Celtics Signing Seems to Take Shot at Former Team
The Boston Celtics will have a new starting center this season after shipping off Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. It's a move that was necessary to get beneath the prohibitive second apron of the luxury tax.
Luka Garza signed with the Celtics so he could get an opportunity to vie for that starting spot. He is battling with Neemias Queta, who is the favorite to win it.
More news: Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Have Been 'Spoiled'
Still, this is something that Garza never had an opportunity to do with either of his former teams. In fact, he seemed to take a shot at one of those teams in a recent interview.
Celtics Center Luka Garza Seemingly Takes a Shot at His Former Team
While he was answering a question from reporters, Garza seemed to have taken a shot at either the Pistons or the Timberwolves, or maybe even both. Garza was asked specifically about team bonding and whether it helps.
“It really helps when you have a group of great guys — these guys are all really welcoming and nice people," Garza said. "Different places in the league, some guys aren’t as welcoming or won't be as good at welcoming you to the culture and the team, but here, it's been really awesome."
Some of the Timberwolves teams that Garza was a part of were some of the unhappiest teams in recent memory, especially with some playoff failures.
More news: Celtics Players in Awe of Jayson Tatum's Quick Recovery From Achilles Tear
The one year Garza spent in Detroit wasn't a very happy team to be a part of, either. That team was not close to competing for a playoff spot.
Garza is Working Hard to Acclimate to the Celtics
This will be the first time that Garza has been given a legitimate opportunity to earn rotational minutes. Even if he doesn't win the starting job, he could be the backup.
Garza is the only center that they have on the roster who can stretch the floor. His ability to hit 3's gives him an upper hand when it comes to being a better offensive player than Queta.
Last season with the Wolves, Garza averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game in 39 games played. He shot 49.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.