One-Time Celtics Center Signs with EuroLeague Powerhouse
A Boston Celtics alum is moving on abroad.
After being waived by the Toronto Raptors, tne-time Boston big man Bruno Fernando has signed a two-year agreement with EuroLeague powerhouse Real Madrid, per a team press statement.
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 big man was selected with the No. 34 overall pick out of the University of Maryland by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was flipped to the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent his first two pro seasons on the fringes of the rotation, averaging 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
The Hawks traded him to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 offseason. But he failed to make a major impression there, either, and was dealt midseason to the Houston Rockets, along with center Enes Freedom, and point guard Dennis Schroder.
Boston acquired reserve center Daniel Theis in the deal, and wound up making the 2022 NBA Finals. Fernando stuck with Houston on a two-way deal, but saw that agreement converted to a four-year contract ahead of the 2022-23 season. He was then flipped back to the Atlanta Hawks at the 2022-23 trade deadline.
He was toggled between Atlanta and its NBAGL affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Atlanta proper cut Fernando this past summer. He latched on with Toronto as a free agent, but was cut two weeks ago.
This Real Madrid opportunity represents the Angolan-born Fernando's first international pro ball.
During his 20 games with Boston, a then-23-year-old Fernando failed to crack then-head coach Ime Udoka's rotation. In 2.9 minutes of mostly mop-up time, he averaged 1.0 points and 0.8 rebounds a night.
Fernando, still just 26, remains a stellar athlete and should be able to enjoy a dominant run with Real Madrid.
He'll be valued for his defensive acumen abroad.
Across his six NBA seasons split between four clubs, Fernando suited up for 220 contests (21 starts), averaging 4.0 points on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and 65.3 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 blocks per contest.
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.