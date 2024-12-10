Celtics News: Trade Proposal Sees $118 Million Star Moved to Western Conference Powerhouse
Would the reigning champion Boston Celtics dare to move on from one of their key starters just a year removed from claiming their record 18th NBA title?
Colin Keane of The Sporting News proposes that, with the Golden State Warriors looking to make a move for a two-way wing and Boston about to be in salary cap hell starting this summer when all its contract extension deals kick in, team general manager Brad Stevens may at least want to look at making a move.
"At some point, Boston’s going to have to make a bold trade to ensure sustained success during the Tatum/Brown era, which would look like parting ways with one of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, or Payton Pritchard in exchange for a package of young talent," Keane writes.
"Consider the following package that Golden State could send Boston for White: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Kevon Looney," Keane submits.
The savings and future salary flexibility, specifically, are cited as the top assets that could entice Stevens to make this deal.
"From a financial standpoint, this trade would be a crazy win for the Celtics. Kuminga and Looney are both on expiring contracts, and Podziemski is on a ridiculously cheap deal that has him making $3.5 million (this season), $3.7 million, and $5.7 million over the next three years — one of the best contracts in the NBA considering how much Podziemski contributes to winning," Keane notes.
Losing two-time All-Defensive Teamer White, 30, would have an immediately adverse impact on the floor, Keane cautions, but Boston should steal be in the driver's seat as a major contender to win for a second straight season. Kuminga and Podziemski, both 22 or younger, do have plenty of room to grow.
En route to, potentially, his first All-Star season, the 6-foot-4 Colorado product is averaging a career-high 17.3 points on .450/.390/.860 shooting splits, along with 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
"From a basketball standpoint, the Celtics would get worse immediately, but not to the extent of losing the status as favorites to repeat as NBA champs," Keane allows.
Kuminga, a 6-foot-8 power forward, is averaging 15.0 points while slashing .448/.308/.600 shooting splits, 3.3 boards, 1.8 dimes, 1.0 swipes and 0.6 rejections a night in 21 games for Golden State (eight starts). He's still just 22. The 6-foot-5 Podziemski, 21, is averaging 7.9 points on lackluster shooting splits of .383/.238/.750, a regression from his All-Rookie debut season last year in slightly reduced minutes. He's also logging 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 steals.
