Paul George Injury Status For Celtics vs 76ers
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers today as they try to go for their third win in a row. Boston is coming off a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and they will look to keep the winning ways going against the 76ers.
Philadelphia enters this game dealing with some injuries as they have a heavy injury report. One notable player on it is star forward Paul George and he is in danger of missing the game.
George has been listed as questionable for this contest against the Celtics. The veteran has been dealing with some left groin soreness so his status for this game remains up in the air.
We should know closer to the game whether the former All-Star forward will be able to suit up. George has been dealing with injuries off and on all season long and it has seen him miss plenty of games this year.
The 76ers as a whole have had a nightmare season, with the team failing to live up to the high expectations they had entering the year. Philadelphia has also been without star center Joel Embiid as he has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
If George can't go in this game, it would give a big advantage to the Celtics in this contest. Boston is already favored entering this matchup but them losing George would certainly hurt their chances to win even more.
The Celtics are currently slotted in second place within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 44-18. They remain eight games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed so they will likely end up not having full home-court in the postseason.
But this team believes in itself and they don't care where they play come playoff time. They are pushing forward and using these last few weeks of the regular season to get ready for the attempt in repeating as NBA champions.
