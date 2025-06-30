Inside The Celtics

Warriors ‘Locked In’ on Celtics’ 5-Time All-Star in Potential Major Free Agent Loss

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) high fives forward Jayson Tatum (0) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are 'locked in' on signing longtime Boston Celtics center Al Horford after Boston already lost Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans, per Brett Siegel.

Looney, who signed with the Pelicans on a two-year deal, played 76 games during the 2024-25 season, serving predominantly as a backup to Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Horford has been with the Celtics since the 2021-22 season, and spent three seasons with the Celtics between 2016 and 2019. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

This story will be updated....

