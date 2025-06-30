Warriors ‘Locked In’ on Celtics’ 5-Time All-Star in Potential Major Free Agent Loss
The Golden State Warriors are 'locked in' on signing longtime Boston Celtics center Al Horford after Boston already lost Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans, per Brett Siegel.
Looney, who signed with the Pelicans on a two-year deal, played 76 games during the 2024-25 season, serving predominantly as a backup to Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Horford has been with the Celtics since the 2021-22 season, and spent three seasons with the Celtics between 2016 and 2019. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.
This story will be updated....
More Boston Celtics news:
Celtics Lose Free Agent Big to Spurs in $41 Million Blockbuster Deal
Celtics' Al Horford Viewed as 'Top Target' for Warriors
Celtics Reportedly Had Harsh Reaction to Raptors’ Derrick White Offer
Celtics Reportedly Demand Massive Return Package for Derrick White
Celtics Make Massive Decision Regarding JD Davison’s Future
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.