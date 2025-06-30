Celtics' Al Horford Viewed as 'Top Target' for Warriors
The Boston Celtics could lose their top big man and champion, Al Horford. With free agency set to commence in a few hours, the Celtics could lose their top big man to the Western Conference powerhouse, the Golden State Warriors.
Jake Fischer of the Stein Line reported on the news.
Horford suddenly emerged as a top free agency target for the Warriors, and it is possible that he will head out West by the time free agency starts at 6 p.m. ET.
The 39-year-old veteran forward is set to be a free agent in a couple of hours, and there is a real chance that he will leave Beantown.
Horford is set to hit free agency as he approaches his age-39 season. While he’s been steady and dependable for the Celtics, there’s no guarantee the front office decides to bring him back. His age is becoming a bigger factor, and Boston is already working to tighten its financial situation.
Even though Horford likely wouldn’t demand a massive deal, he’s still someone the Celtics could choose to part ways with.
Despite being load-managed throughout the year, he was productive when available — averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from deep across 60 appearances in 27.7 minutes per contest.
The Warriors are in desperate need of a center. Throughout the entire decade, the Golden State Warriors have lacked a big man who provides them with consistency. Although Horford is in the back end of his career, when he plays, he is as reliable as one can be, especially for his age.
Despite his age, Horford remains highly sought-after and could provide a significant lift to any team in need of an upgrade at the center position.
