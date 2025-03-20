Who is Bill Chisholm? Meet the Celtics New Owner
The Boston Celtics have been one of the best franchises in the history of sports. They have won the most championships in the history of the NBA.
A big reason for that has been stable and good ownership. The Celtics have been able to win for almost every decade that they have been in existence.
The Celtics have just sold to a new owner. Bill Chisholm and his ownership group have purchased Boston for a record-breaking $6.1 billion.
Chisholm will now inherit one of the best rosters in the entire NBA. He will have some tough decisions to make once he officially takes over.
So who is Bill Chisholm? Why was he in a position to buy the Celtics for this record-breaking amount, and what can Celtics fans expect from him?
Chisholm is the managing partner of Symphony Technology Group. They are a private equity group that is based out of California.
The group uses software and data analytics to help companies properly scale their business. That's where Chisholm has made most of his money.
Chisholm was born and raised as a Celtics fan and is from the Boston area. He loves this team, so he is going to try everything he can to keep them great.
Wyc Grousbeck had announced that when he wanted to sell the team, he would stay in control until the 2028 season. That remains to be seen now that this sale has gone through. Mark Cuban was also supposed to still be in charge of basketball operations, but that clearly hasn't happened.
The rest of the people involved in Chisholm's ownership group are also massive Celtics fans and Boston natives. He has a lot of guys who care deeply about this franchise.
Could that signal that Chisholm wants to keep this incredibly expensive group of players together? Or will he cut costs and hope that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can help carry the load?
A lot still needs to be settled as this sale goes through. How fast Chisholm starts making decisions remains to be seen.
