Will Celtics New Owners Keep Core Together Due to Heavy Financial Burden?
The Boston Celtics have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA. They have a lot of money tied up in their starting lineup and have signed both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to massive deals.
Because their roster is so expensive, the Celtics are going to have a massive luxury tax bill. It's going to be very expensive to keep this team together moving forward.
The Celtics have a new owner who will have to make these decisions. Boston was sold for $6.1 billion to Bill Chisholm as the primary owner. Now, he has to figure out what to do with the roster.
Chisholm has some really tough decisions to make. Will he keep this expensive roster together to keep one of the best teams in the NBA together? Or will he break it apart to cut costs?
Tatum and Brown are going to be staying in Boston. They are the cornerstones of the franchise, so they won't be getting traded anytime soon.
If Chisholm does decide to shed salary to avoid a massive luxury tax bill, they would likely move Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, or both. Both of them have compelling cases to be moved on from.
Porzingis simply can't stay healthy. Despite his massive talent, he just hasn't been able to stay on the court in each of the last two years with Boston.
Boston has already proven that they can win the title without him. They basically ran through the playoffs last year without him, as Porzingis only played in the NBA Finals.
Holiday is having his worst offensive season since his rookie year. He still has a couple of years left on his contract, too.
With Holiday being 34 years old, now might be the time to trade him for some expiring contracts to lower their tax bill. Those would be the decisions Chisholm would make if he wants to cut costs.
If he doesn't want to cut costs, he can keep paying a massive tax bill in order to keep one of the best rosters in the entire league together. Time will tell what he decides to do.
