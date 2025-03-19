Celtics Might Have Found Another Steal in Baylor Scheierman
The Boston Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. When everyone is healthy and available for them, there aren't many teams that can stop them.
Over the past year, the bench has gotten better, mainly thanks to the rise of Payton Pritchard. His play has helped elevate the rest of the bench unit to be more consistent.
Sam Hauser is the other guy off the bench who has been a consistent performer. His 3-point shooting is something that the Celtics desperately need off the bench, even if his defense isn't the strongest.
Boston may have found another contributor off the bench in recent games. Baylor Scheierman has been playing the best basketball of his very young career.
Even though he still vacillates between getting minutes and riding the bench based on the injury report, he has shown that he can play well when he's out there.
In two of the last four games in which he's appeared, Scheierman has scored 15 points or more. That includes a 20-point outburst against the Nets on Tuesday night that saw him go 6-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
When he was drafted out of Creighton, he was always seen as someone who could shoot the ball. The question was whether or not he was going to be good enough ont he defensive end to command minutes.
Scheierman's defense is still a question. There are also still too many guys ahead of him on the depth chart for him to earn consistent minutes right now.
After the season ends, there's a chance that the Celtics try to cut some costs. Their luxury tax bill is going to be extremely high.
Boston is also in the process of being sold. Whoever the new owner is going to be might not be excited about the tax bills that the current construction of the team would command.
If they do decide to make some trades to cut that bill, Scheierman has a shot to see more playing time. He just needs to keep shooting the way he did against Brooklyn.
This season, he is averaging 2.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
