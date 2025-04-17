Wild Stat Shows Clear Advantage For Celtics vs Magic Entering Playoffs
The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA for each of the last two years. A big reason for that has been the philosophy shift once Joe Mazzulla took over the team.
Once he became the head coach, he instructed the team to take more 3-point shots. In fac,t he had them up their volum from beyond the arc significantly.
No team in the NBA launches more threes than the Celtics. During the regular season, they heaved 48.2 threes per game, which was six more than any other team in the league.
Read more: Celtics Insider Offers Worrisome Update on Jaylen Brown
Boston not only takes a lot of threes, but they make a lot of them too. They hit 36.8 percent fo their threes. The team they are facing in the first round of the playoffs is on the opposite end of that spectrum.
The Orlando Magic were by far the worst 3-point shooting team in the league, hitting just 31.8 percent from deep.
If the Magic can't hit their threes, the Celtics are likely going to run right through them in this series. The Magic simply don't have enough offense to keep up with them otherwise.
Orlando does have one of the best defenses in the league. They allowed the Hawks to just hit four 3-point shots in the Play-In game, which helped the Magic score a blowout win.
That's the kind of effort that the Magic are going to have to have if they want to have any hope of upsetting Boston in this series.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Won't Discount Magic for One Big Reason
Boston is going to hit their threes. Orlando has to be able to counter by hitting threes of their own, meaning that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are going to have to be better from deep than they have been in recent weeks.
Jayson Tatum should be able to lead the Celtics to a win in this series if he shoots it well from deep. They're hoping that they can finish off Orlando quickly so that Jaylen Brown can get some rest for his injured knee.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Injury Advice He Gave to Jaylen Brown
Former NBA Guard Slams Media for Disrespecting Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.