Celtics Insider Offers Worrisome Update on Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for an upcoming matchup against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 postseason. Boston will be looking to repeat as NBA Champions, with Orlando being the first team in their way.
More Celtics news: Full Playoff Breakdown for Celtics vs Magic Series
It was a very successful season for the Celtics, and many believe that they are one of the favorites to repeat. But different injuries throughout the year have held some concern with this team.
The biggest one entering the postseason is the nagging knee injury to star forward Jaylen Brown. Brown has been dealing with this injury for weeks, and it has sidelined him for multiple games to end the season.
Brown did return to practice this week, and the Celtics are hopeful his injury is behind him. But within a preview for their series against the Magic, Celtics insider Jay King of The Athletic offered a somewhat worrisome update on Brown.
"Brown’s injury might limit him in the postseason. He received injections for his knee shortly before the end of the regular season and was on a minutes restriction beginning in mid-March. Though the Celtics have sounded optimistic about his form at practices, he remains their biggest question mark with Game 1 days away."
The hope is that Brown's injury issues are behind him, but knee injuries can be tricky during long recovery times. The star has been dealing with this for weeks, so there is clear concern around it all.
Brown has been one of the main reasons for the success of the Celtics this season, and they will need him if they want to repeat as champions. If Brown is limited or can't play, it would drastically alter their chances.
Boston could likely take down the Magic without the services of Brown, but past that, they could find some trouble. For the season, the star forward has averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals.
The series against the Magic begins this weekend, with the Celtics hosting Game 1 from the TD Garden.
More Celtics news:
Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Won't Discount Magic for One Big Reason
Celtics Teammates React to Jaylen Brown's First Practice Since Knee Procedure
'Now We're Competing,' Paolo Banchero Throws Friendship With Celtics' Jayson Tatum Aside
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.