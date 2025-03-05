Will Jrue Holiday Play? Celtics Release Final Injury Report vs Blazers
The Boston Celtics have not been the perfect picture of health since the All-Star break. They were hoping that that weekend would help their guys rest and prevent some future injuries.
Instead, they have had guys miss multiple games due to various injuries. Instead of getting healthier, they are getting more hurt.
The Celtics are abandoning their hopes of being the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference. After blowing a 25-3 lead on the Cavs on Friday, they now sit eight games behind the Cavs for that spot.
At this point, they are focused on holding onto that second spot in the East. They are just three games ahead of the Knicks for that second spot.
In order to do that, they have got to stay healthy. Jrue Holiday is one of the guys that they have to have available. They have already proven that they can win without Kristaps Porzingis, but they need Holiday.
Holiday has been someone who doesn't get enough credit for what the Celtics do. He is someone who can defend three different positions on the court and a capable offensive player who doesn't need to dominate the ball.
Unfortunately, Holiday has had issues staying healthy. He has only played in three of the last ten games for the Celtics.
He has missed the last few games with a finger injury. Ahead of the Celtics' matchup with the Trail Blazers, he is listed as doubtful for the game with mallet finger.
Holiday has been downgraded to out against the Blazers.
That finger injury is clearly affecting Holiday's ability to handle the ball and shoot as well. He has been going through practice and shootaround, but the finger is not fully healed yet.
If the Celtics can get him healthy before the playoffs, that's all that really matters. They need his defense when they start playing the best teams in the league.
Health is the biggest thing that stands between Boston and another NBA championship. They think they can still beat every other team if they have a healthy starting five.
Holiday is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game so far this season.
