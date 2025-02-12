Will Torrey Craig Make His Celtics Debut vs Spurs? Final Injury Report
After mostly sitting the trade deadline out, the Boston Celtics did make a move in the buyout market. They decided to sign Torrey Craig after he was bought out by the Chicago Bulls.
Trading Jaden Springer to the Rockets made this possible for the Celtics. They had enough room to bring Craig in to help them for the stretch run after the All-Star break.
While Craig isn't a major name, he has helped multiple teams over the years. He is someone who will be on the fringes of the rotation in Boston.
Craig hasn't made his Celtics debut yet since being signed. He has been dealing with some injuries this season, so he hasn't really been able to get into much of a rhythm.
Ahead of Boston's matchup with the Spurs, he is on the injury report. He was listed as questionable due to his return to conditioning because of his right ankle injury; however, he has been upgraded to available.
The Celtics feel good about trotting him out and they'll do just that in Boston's final game before the All-Star break.
This roster addition for the Celtics is about the best that they were going to be able to do. With them being in the second apron, they didn't have a lot of buyout options.
Craig gives them some versatility at the forward and guard positions since he can play both. He's someone who can make some open corner threes, too.
Boston is ready to use Craig as a safety blanket against any sort of injury that might happen with their roster the rest of the way. It's unlikely he's part of the normal rotation.
Craig joined Boston because he thinks they give him the best chance to win a ring. Boston is still one of the best teams in the NBA and have a great shot to repeat as champions.
So far this season with the Bulls, Craig averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
