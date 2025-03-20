Wyc Grousbeck Releases Statement on Historic Celtics Sale
The Boston Celtics have been sold for a historic $6.1 billion. The team has been solid to a group a led by Bill Chisholm.
Read more: Celtics Find New Owner in Record Breaking $6.1 Billion Sale
Current owner Wyc Grousbeck released a statement regarding the sale of the team.
“Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area,” Grousbeck said. “His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next Governor and controlling owner of the team. I know he appreciates the importance of the Celtics and burns with a passion to win on the court while being totally committed to the community. Quite simply, he wants to be a great owner. He has asked me to run the team as CEO and Governor for the first three years, and stay on as his partner, and I am glad to do so.”
Chisholm also released a statement about his decision to buy the team.
“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” said Chisholm. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”
Chisholm continued, “My partners and I have immense respect for Wyc, the entire Grousbeck family and their indelible contributions to the Celtics organization over the last 23 years. We look forward to learning from Wyc and partnering with Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and the talented team and staff to build upon their success as we work to bring more championships home to Boston.”
The Celtics will now move forward with the new owner as they try to maintain the status quo of success on the court. This organization is determined to keep winning at the highest level but it remains to be seen how heavy of a price this new ownership will take on.
Boston has a very pricy roster and it could see some of the core group moved. But for now, this is exciting news and fans should be happy that the sale is now done with.
