Celtics' Payton Pritchard Claims He's Not Following Sixth Man of the Year Race
Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard numbers among the leaders to win the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award.
In fact, he's the favorite.
According to Aisha Quiñones of Covers.com, Pritchard boasts -130 odds to win the honor for the first time, ahead of sharpshooting swingman Malik Beasley, who's been lighting it up from distance during his first year with the rising Detroit Pistons.
Beasley has been given +170 odds to nab the award, the second-best such number ahead of new Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (+750 odds) and 2024 Sixth Man of the Year center/power forward Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves (+1600)
During an extensive new interview with Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog, Pritchard explained why he's trying not to focus on the race.
“Because then it can eat you up,” Pritchard said. “Like, bad game, you’re thinking about it. Good game, you’re like ohhh. So I don’t ever try to think about it. For me, it’s always looking at self-improvement: how can I keep getting better and better?”
Pritchard may not even be the sixth man on his own team.
Power forward/center Al Horford, a former five-time All-Star in his prime, is arguably the more important bench player. The 6-foot-9 big man is not as prolific a scorer as Pritchard, but he's a better two-way player, and perhaps more integral to Boston's team success given how much of an outsized role he played for the Celtics during their run to the championship last June.
Still, Pritchard is the flashier player, thanks to his big shooting nights and his dynamic offense. The 6-foot-1 pro has grown by leaps and bounds this season.
The Oregon product's abilities as a passer and responsible ball handler are highlighted by his elite 3.53 assist-to-turnover ratio.
That stat is worse only than the assist-to-turnover tallies of two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (5.39), former 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul of the San Antonio Spurs (5.29), Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones (4.56), six-time All-Star Golden State Warriors point guard Jimmy Butler (4.04), and Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet.
Pritchard is also improving as a shooter.
Pritchard is looking to improve his game defensively, too.
“People like to say that sometimes — maybe not as much anymore — but that I used to be a defensive liability,” Pritchard told Dalzell. “But I feel like that was maybe because they looked at the height, and maybe the color of my skin a little bit. So they think I’m a target.”
Across 67 games this year, Pritchard has been averaging 14.1 points on .471/.418/.851 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists a night.
