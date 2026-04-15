Boston Celtics First Round Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel
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The Boston Celtics won’t find out who they're playing until the 7/8 game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic is decided, but we do know when the games will be played. The league announced the dates for the first-round playoff series, with some of the times and networks still to be determined.
Here’s the schedule.
Game 1: Sunday, April 19, at Boston, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Game 2: Tuesday, April 21, at Boston, 7 p.m. (Peacock)
Game 3: Friday, April 24, at 7th seed, 7 p.m. (Amazon Prime)
Game 4: Sunday, April 26, at 7th seed, 7 p.m. (NBC)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 28, at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
Game 6: Thursday, April 30, at 7th seed, TBD (TBD)*
Game 7: Saturday, May 2, at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
*If Necessary
The Sixers and Magic play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Amazon Prime for the right to face the Celtics. The loser of the game will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 17 to determine who faces the Detroit Pistons in the first round. The Hornets eliminated the Miami Heat in a wild overtime thriller on Tuesday night.
Orlando blew a chance to host the play-in game with their embarrassing loss to the end of the Celtics bench on Sunday.
“I just think we didn’t come out with no urgency. It’s frustrating, honestly,” Magic star Paolo Banchero said after the loss. “I think we just let them back in the game and they got guys out there that can play. They got going and the crowd got going.”
The Magic are not a great road team, going just 19-20 away from home this year. The Sixers are 23-18 at home, which is good but not great. By contrast, the Celtics were 30-11 at home, one of four teams with 30 or more home wins.
And while the Celtics have beaten the Magic three times this year, the Sixers might be the better matchup because they stylistically allow things the Celtics do well. They will also be missing Joel Embiid, who recently underwent an appendectomy. They will have Paul George, though, who played the final 10 games of the season after his suspension for using a banned substance. He averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in those games.
The Celtics will return to the practice floor on Wednesday to begin preparation for their first-round matchup. They have won at least 56 games every year under Joe Mazzulla.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis