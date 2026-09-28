Boston Celtics Media Day Tracker: Quotes, Notes, Injury News and Takeaways

Boston Celtics Media Day is upon us, so beginning at 11:30 a.m., we’ll begin the steady stream of questions and answers for this year’s team.

Here is your training camp roster:

2026-27 Boston Celtics training camp roster | Boston Celtics

Obviously, there are more than the 14 players under contract on that list. Every team is allowed 21 players in camp, and teams can take the entire preseason to whittle rosters down. Players on Exhibit 10 contracts, like the recently signed Devin Carter, can be signed to a standard contract if a spot is open, a two-way contract if one is available, or cut and designated to the Maine Celtics in the G League.

Exhibit 10 players designated to the G League affiliate are eligible for a bonus of approximately $85,000 if they stay with the team for 60 days. This incentivizes players to stick around for a little while and work within the team’s system and teams don’t have to worry about a developmental player leaving right away. It’s important to note that players designated to the G League this way aren’t contractually bound to stay with that team, however, if they leave for a different team or to go overseas, they forfeit that bonus and are paid a prorated salary for however long they were there. After 60 days, players are free to sign with other teams if they choose.

The Celtics have one open guaranteed spot and one open two-way spot. Amari Williams and Dillon Mitchell are both already signed to two-way deals. Carter could be competing for a two-way deal along with Milos Uzan, Hayden Gray, Tucker DeVries, and Gabe McGlothan.

It’s unlikely the Celtics will fill their 15th roster spot as they are $1.7 million from paying the luxury tax and would only be able to sign an undrafted rookie to a minimum deal and still stay under. Carter would make about $2.5 million, so signing him to a guaranteed deal will put Boston over the tax, which would lead to some kind of cost-cutting move over the season.

Those are the basics. Now we wait for the words. I’ll be updating this space with more from the Auerbach Center. I’ll set the scene, add some interesting quotes, and snap a few photos here and there to give you a real behind the scenes look at media day.

Be sure to come back and keep refreshing as the day goes on for updated content.

The Auerbach Center | John Karalis