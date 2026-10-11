Boston Celtics Player Grades After Huge Win Over Philadelphia 76ers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics put on a show in their preseason home opener, smashing the Philadelphia 76ers 144-106. The Sixers rested Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid, among other rotation players, while Boston went with most of their regular players.

The Celtics started out cold and their timing was definitely a bit off, but they answered an early 10-2 Sixers run with a 22-10 finish to the quarter, mostly behind Jayson Tatum. They took off in the second quarter by scoring 12 points off six Sixers turnovers, and getting to the line 13 times, converting 11. The Celtics got hot in the third quarter, putting up 41 points on 57.7% shooting (50% from three) to blow the game open.

Starters

Jayson Tatum (23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal): A+

He played the whole first quarter and immediately answered any questions about how he would look this season. He finished the game with 23 points in 26 minutes, shooting 47.4% from the field and 40% from three. He played with confidence, was aggressive, and read the game well. In short, he was Jayson Tatum.

Derrick White (15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal): B+

A really nice night from Derrick White, who somehow only finished with one steal despite feeling more disruptive on that end of the floor. This was very much a typical White “do it all” kind of night, with the only issue being his 1-5 shooting from three.

Jordan Walsh (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal): B

This was a solid game from Jordan Walsh, who did all of the things he was supposed to. He hit open shots when he got them, played good defense, grabbed rebounds, and set picks. He got the start in this one, which may or may not mean something, but whatever role he plays, this is exactly how the Celtics need him to play.

Mitchell Robinson (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist): B

This was an “as advertised” kind of game from Mitchell Robinson. He crashed the offensive boards, protected the rim, and sucked at the free throw line.

Paul George (13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals): B

It took a while for his shot to fall, but Paul George’s defense was on point from the get go. He led the Celtics with five steals, four of them in the first half. His timing definitely still needs some work, but he was still a big contributor to a 21 point halftime lead. He seemed settle in a little in the second half and play more comfortably.

Bench

Payton Pritchard (25 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists): A

A hot shooting night from Pritchard, who shot 7-12 (5-8 3pt), and 6-6 from the line. He was also a team-best +35, making a strong case for those, like me, who think Pritchard is used best in the sixth man role to anchor non-Tatum lineups.

PP from DEEEP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6ygtsgSD6s — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 11, 2026

Baylor Scheierman (3 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals): B+

It was pretty impressive to watch him make a significant impact on the game while not even taking a shot. His best sequence came when he made an incredible hustle play to get Hugo Gonzalez a layup and then followed up with a great read off a baseline drive for a three-point assist to Pritchard. It’s really good to see him able to be a strong contributor without forcing his offense. That's great recognition and patience.

Sam Hauser (11 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal): B

A nice, solid night of shots and doing little things well. Sign me up for a full season of this kind of play.

Neemias Queta (6 points, 10 rebounds): B

What his game showed more than anything is what good chemistry looks like versus someone like Robinson still figuring out his timing with new teammates. He was in the right spots to finish plays and was rewarded with a couple of alley oops.

What goes up must be thrown down 💪 pic.twitter.com/9zzfWO1tMg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 11, 2026

Hugo Gonzalez (17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists): B+

A really nice night thanks to a perfect 4-4 from three. Finding that consistency from deep will go a long way for him. But more than that, it’s things like this cut and the subsequent pass to finish off a beautiful sequence that really stand out.

Beautiful passing by Baylor and Hugo to get Dillon Mitchell the layup pic.twitter.com/3NAmgX1PAO — Danielle H. (@DanielleHobeika) October 11, 2026

He just has a great feel for the game.

Luka Garza (8 points, 6 rebounds (5 offensive), 1 block): B+

This is what Garza does.