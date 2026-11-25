The Boston Celtics stormed out to a big lead, got it to 34 at one point, and then watched 29 of those points slip away in the second half. This time, though, they steadied the ship and held on for a 131-116 win.

Neemias Queta and Jayson Tatum combined for 28 first-quarter points, pounding the Wizards inside and taking a six-point lead. Paul George got the second-quarter festivities started, scoring 13 before Tatum checked back in to score another 13 himself. Boston won the quarter 46-21 and went into the half up 31. That was cut basically in half as the defense took the third quarter off, giving up a 40-24 quarter, and heading into the fourth only up 15. AJ Dybantsa cut it to five with 3:19 to play, but Baylor Scheierman helped fuel a 12-2 run to put the game away.

Box Score

WHAT THE BOX SCORE TELLS YOU

- Stars did the scoring: Tatum finished with 41 points on 13-25 shooting (6-15 from three). George had 28 on 11-20 shooting (6-9 from three). That's 69 combined points, more than half of Boston’s overall total.

- Neemias Queta was big: A season-high 21 points for him, but 13 came in the first quarter. The Celtics established him early and it opened up a lot. They went away from him a little too much in the second half, missing him on a few plays that were working early on, but also credit the Wizards for upping the intensity and taking some of that away.

- Washington’s bench did nothing: Bilal Coulibaly hit a couple of threes and scored 10, and they got five from Will Riley. That's it. Boston’s bench won the battle 31-15.

- Derrick White is still cold: He got some really good catch-and-shoot looks, but he still finished 2-6 from three. Of course, if he hits one more, it’s a 50% shooting night and we’re all celebrating. But he didn’t. And he hasn’t. However, he was +32, so he was on the floor for the Celtics' best moments.

WHAT THE BOX SCORE DOESN’T TELL YOU

- Baylor Scheierman was huge: If you didn’t watch this game, you’d see Scheierman’s eight points, four rebounds, and -5 and maybe not even register it. But those eight points came in 75 seconds as part of the 12-2 run to put the game away. His defense was outstanding for most of the game, and he made a ton of hustle plays down the stretch.

- Joe Mazzulla tried something different with Tatum’s minutes: He subbed Tatum out with a little more than three minutes left in the third and then brought him back to start the fourth. That's a welcome tweak to the sub pattern that allows him to play more fourth-quarter minutes. Even if he’s cold, more Tatum in the fourth makes more sense. It will also eventually allow Mitchell Robinson some more minutes with Paul George, a pairing that works.

- Another tough second half for Tatum:

Tatum’s first quarter: 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT)

Tatum’s second quarter: 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT)

Tatum’s second half: 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3PT, 5-9 FT)

Tatum’s second-half performances haven't been great recently, and he went cold again in Washington. Sometimes I think hot shooting from three early in the game is his worst enemy because he falls in love with the shot and gets away from a couple of drives that might have opened up more scoring.

I also wonder if fatigue is part of it. These guys have been on the road forever. Tired legs might be a part of this.

- Third quarters are an issue: Over their last five games, the Celtics' offensive rating in third quarters is 96.9, while their defensive rating is 124.8, which makes their net rating a dismal -27.9, second-worst in the NBA.

Against Washington, the offensive rating was 96, the defensive rating was 166.7, and the net rating was -70.7. That means that over 100 possessions, playing like they were playing in the third quarter, they’d lose by 71 points.

This needs to be fixed.

REVISITING THE PREVIEW

Here’s what I wrote before the game. Let’s see how I did.

“Rebound: The Wizards are the fourth-worst offensive rebounding team in the league. If the Celtics can’t keep THESE guys off the boards, then we have a major problem. They're also 23rd in defensive rebounding percentage, so the Celtics have a chance to improve on both ends tonight.”

The rebounds were basically even. The Wizards had one more offensive rebound and one more defensive rebound in this game, but Boston won the second chance points by three. Boston’s defensive rebound percentage was 71.4% in this game, which is an improvement I’ll take.

“Attack Trae Young: This is one of Joe Mazzulla’s favorite things to do. Young is a cumulative -67 this season, so it’s pretty clear what the Celtics need to do. On defense, cut off the passing lanes, stay home on his drives, and don’t foul. Make him try to hit tough shots. On offense, attack him every chance they get, putting him in every action possible.”

They went at Young relentlessly in the first half and early in the third. I think they got away from it a little bit as the lead was slipping away, but then again, there are plenty of other mismatches to hunt for someone like Tatum, so I think this is a check in the “mission accomplished” column.

“Can Washington's shooting hold up? The Orlando performance was an outlier. The Celtics allow the fourth-lowest three-point percentage in the league, against a Wizards team ranked 27th in three-point percentage (33.6%) and 26th in effective field goal percentage (52.3%). The Celtics' defense is geared toward allowing certain threes from certain guys, mostly above the break, so this could make for an effective strategy.”

They shot 33.3% from three and their effective field goal percentage was 51.1%, so the answer to the question was no, the shooting did not hold up. It landed almost exactly at their season averages.

“I’m not going to get caught up in the negative hype. Yes, this is another three-games-in-four-nights situation, and those are always very difficult. I left any kind of Celtics shooting metrics out of the things to look for because I don’t think they’ll snap out of their slump just yet, but I do think they can get back to a more cohesive offense. Paul George is rested and the rest of the Celtics are probably sick of hearing about their untimely demise.

“I can’t bring myself to predict a big win, but I can predict the end of their losing streak, 101-95.”

I should have predicted the big win. I clearly didn’t think the scoring would pop off the way it did, but I’d rather be wrong this way than how I was wrong the past two games.