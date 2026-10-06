Jayson Tatum Discovering 'A Different Type of Joy' in First Camp Since Achilles Injury

CHARLESTON, SC — Things are different for Jayson Tatum this season. Not only is he without the running mate he’s had his entire Boston Celtics career in Jaylen Brown, he’s starting his first full season post-Achilles injury.

“I came back, obviously last March. I was cleared but mentally, from a conditioning standpoint, I wasn’t myself,” he recently said. “Just going into the offseason knowing that I had the whole summer to get my body right and get the rhythm of playing basketball again, I feel so much more confident from a mental standpoint and physically than I did last March. That’s how it should be. It’s a long journey from the injury I had and I feel great.”

Tatum’s physical health translates to his mental health, but not just with a clear mind. He comes into camp with a completely different perspective.

“Last year was very tough for me,” Tatum said. “I kind of remember these days of training camp, and I would just be in the weight room the whole time, watching the team practice, and it was just tough to digest and go through it. So now being on this side and knowing what it felt like to have to watch the whole time, it’s just a different level of appreciation of just getting to be a part of everything and the game that I love with my teammates.”

Basketball has been Tatum’s driver in life for a very long time. Once it became clear he had NBA potential, everything he did geared him towards that kind of life. After a while, it’s only natural that a little bit of the joy of playing a game for a living gets chipped away. Some things become tedious, or taken for granted, just like they can in any relationship.

Tatum’s relationship with basketball was almost taken away from him. He knows how quickly it can be taken away from him. Just look around the league and you’ll see it happening over and over. Donte DiVincenzo is trying to come back like Tatum did. Sixers backup center Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles last night and will miss the whole season.

Each time it happens, it’s an opportunity for Tatum to relay his experience and hopefully help a fellow player follow the same, quick path back. It’s also a reminder that tomorrow isn’t promised in sports. Tatum has learned to appreciate the opportunity he has in front of him, and be happier than ever to be playing a kid’s game in order to live the life he always dreamed about.

“It’s a different type of joy that I have now than I did my first eight seasons.”