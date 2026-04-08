Brad Stevens Makes His Feelings About Leaving Boston Celtics Abundantly Clear

Brad Stevens is flattered, really, by all the attention he gets this time of year.

With the axe falling on the college and pro coaches who didn’t live up to their expectations, high profile teams at each level turn to the high-level coaches without jobs. Or in Stevens’ case, who have jobs but who might be looking for a little something different.

“It's always flattering,” he said before his Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden Tuesday night. “I'm on the phone with a lot of those people all the way through the year that are in those decision-making processes. And so it's always flattering when you're hearing that, but the whole idea of the coaching carousel being news is a little bit tiresome.”

Translation: Thanks, but I’m tired of everyone talking about us at lunch. I see you more as a friend.

That's essentially what the University of North Carolina was told when they fired Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels pivoted to former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, giving him a six-year, $50 million contract . Anyone else hoping to lure Stevens to another gig will have to pivot too.

“I'm not motivated to do anything but what I'm doing is the bottom line,” he said. “I'm really happy with the people we're around and everything else. And that's been the best part about being here. And really as you get to this age and stage, I think that's the motivator for me. I don't really have any other motivation than being around people that I want to be around.”

Stevens turns 50 years old this year. He’s climbed the basketball ladder to an NBA championship, and he has a really strong chance at adding to his jewelry collection. This is a demanding job that takes him all over the world to scout talent, but it also allows him more family time than coaching did.

The rumors may never cease as people chant the mantra “make him say no.” And while everyone also understands professional sports is a fickle business, and that employment now doesn’t always guarantee employment later, it’s pretty clear that the relationship between Stevens and new principal owner Bill Chisholm is strong. Chisholm told the Boston Globe this week that he’d “fight and claw” to keep both Stevens and head coach Joe Mazzulla, so Stevens can feel pretty comfortable saying “no” if people really need to hear it. It’s pretty clear, though, that they shouldn’t even bother.

“I like being here,” Stevens said of the Celtics franchise. “They've been great to me and I haven't been seeking anything else.”