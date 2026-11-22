The Boston Celtics suffered their worst loss of the season, dropping a 97-96 game to the previously one-win Kings.

Boston stormed out to a 14-2 lead, but the Kings went on a 21-5 extended run to briefly take the lead. The Celtics answered with an 8-2 run, capped by a wild Sam Hauser buzzer-beating three. That run extended to 35-18 and Boston hit halftime up 13, its biggest lead of the game. Sacramento won the third 35-13 while the Celtics went 0-13 from three, and the Kings took a nine-point lead into the fourth. The Celtics opened the fourth on a 10-0 run, but things went back and forth after that with 10 lead changes. Keegan Murray’s tip-in with five seconds left was the final one, as Payton Pritchard was stonewalled on the final possession.

Box Score

WHAT THE BOX SCORE TELLS YOU

- Awful shooting: They were 13-58 from three, 0-13 in the third quarter. The 45 misses were a franchise record. They had a ton of good looks that just didn’t fall. When the Celtics did get into the paint, they were 18-32, but just 3-5 at the rim. For all their struggles, the Kings are the best in the NBA at preventing teams from getting to the rim.

You can throw the free throw shooting in this bucket. Boston was 15-25 from the line, just 60%, which is a killer in a one-point loss.

This next bullet hammers home how bad the shooting was.

- It’s almost impossible to lose how Boston did: The Celtics forced 20 turnovers for 19 points versus the 11 turnovers they committed for 12 points. They took 101 shots, 23 more than Sacramento. They took more than twice as many threes and only seven fewer free throws. Boston had eight more offensive rebounds, six more assists, and four more steals.

How on earth do you win ALL those margins and not win the game? Oh, right, the god-awful shooting.

- Payton Pritchard was terrible: He finished with nine points on 4-17 shooting, and he missed all eight of his threes. There were people arguing he’d have a Jalen Brunson-like leap this season. He’s playing more like Rick Brunson right now.

- Mike Conley was a bright spot: He tied Paul George with a team-high 19 points on 6-7 shooting. The rest of the bench scored 15 combined on 6-30 shooting. Also, he made this pass, which looked impossible.

What a pass from Mike Conley to Ron Harper Jr. for three pic.twitter.com/kbyUjbrWBr — Danielle H. (@DanielleHobeika) November 22, 2026

WHAT THE BOX SCORE DOESN’T TELL YOU

- The third quarter was a disaster: Boston was outscored 35-13 by the worst third-quarter team in the league. I don’t mind the volume necessarily; it’s that they put that many up without really touching the paint first.

Watch them all yourself.

There were a couple that got into the paint. There were a few that were technically off drives. But nothing was really done with force. I wouldn’t mind 13 threes in a quarter if they were off paint touches that created openings.

It’s not like there weren’t chances.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

When the shot isn’t falling, find a way to get the ball into the paint. Even if that paint touch gets to another three, it’s probably going to be a better look.

- Luka Garza is in a funk: He has made two three-pointers in his last seven games. He was 0-4 in this one and I saw him flinch on a couple of good looks. I know I just said the Celtics should have passed up a couple of shots in favor of attacking, but these were shots he usually takes. It felt more like a loss of confidence than an effort to move the ball. I don’t like it when shooters flinch like that because it’s a telltale sign that there's a mental aspect at play too.

- Chris Cenac Jr. came back down to earth a little: He had some nice defensive moments, but his jump shot is still a work in progress. That showed in a big way in this game.

REVISITING THE PREVIEW

This is what I wrote before the game. Let’s see how I did.

“Attack Acuff: This kid loves to shoot. He’s a pure scorer. He is probably going to beat a bunch of guys off the dribble and do some incredible things. He’s also going to give a lot of it back on the defensive end. He will die on screens and wander aimlessly throughout a possession. If the Celtics run a killer whale offense, then Acuff is an injured seal.”

I didn’t see them attacking him aggressively enough. They went to it a little later, but I don’t think the Celtics took advantage of these switches at all. He’s the worst defender on the floor. To see him as a +16 is embarrassing.

“Stop fouling: For the love of all things holy, please stop committing silly fouls. The Celtics’ defensive style might be contributing to the problem, but they need to get back to defending without fouling. That's not going to be easy with some of the offensive threats the Kings have, but Sacramento does not throw a very fluid offense out there, either. The Celtics should be able to play good defense without hacking.”

Negative. Another 26 personal fouls that quickly put the Kings in the bonus in the fourth quarter. The Kings went to the line 32 times. Gross.

“Win the third quarter: This is either going to be an annoyingly tight game at halftime, or the Celtics will have a comfortable margin. The third quarter will either be a chance to get separation or pull away entirely.

“They are the worst third-quarter team in the league. The problem is that Boston is -4.5 in third quarters, so they have had their share of struggles after halftime. So whatever the situation at halftime, it’d be nice if Boston was able to bury Sacramento in those minutes. Losing the third quarter to this team would be a problem for me.”

This was a problem for me. The 35-13 margin was embarrassing. I don’t have much more to add.

“Prediction: Do I need to go very deep into this? The Kings are awful. The Celtics, even without Tatum, White, and Mitchell, are still pretty good. This should be an easy one. Celtics 120, Kings 95.”

Oof. Brutal.