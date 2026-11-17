BOSTON — Fresh off hanging a blistering 42 points on Dallas in a single quarter, the Celtics only managed 41 in the entire first half against the Orlando Magic. They did pull ahead in the third, but then Orlando exploded for 40 fourth-quarter points on 76% shooting. The result was a 115-105 loss that snapped Boston's six-game home winning streak. Here is my breakdown of whose stock is trending up or down after a tough night.

STOCK UP

Paul George: If anyone had a pass to look tired on the second night of a back-to-back, it was the guy playing in his 17th NBA season. Instead, George came out with good energy and almost single-handedly kept Boston afloat during a dreadful shooting start. He finished with 22 points on 7-13 shooting (5-9 from three) along with eight rebounds.

This is why I can’t put too much stock in the tired legs excuse. If George’s legs were fresh enough to come out and set the early tone, then everyone should have been fine.

"Just excited that year 17 I can still be playing back-to-backs given all the adversity and all the bad luck I've had from an injury standpoint," George said. "So just taking those moments and just being grateful that I can be out there and go play."

Sam Hauser: He went 4-6 from three for 12 points, and Boston was just -1 during his 25 minutes. On a night when most of the roster was ice cold, maybe a little more Hauser, either through more minutes or more play calls, would have been a good idea. He’s been really good for the Celtics this season, so lean into that.

Payton Pritchard: He delivered 21 points on 7-16 shooting, hit 4-11 from three, dished out five assists, and didn't turn the ball over once in almost 32 minutes. He hit a clutch late three to spark hope, and was an inch away from another that would have made the final minute extremely tight. His buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter also helped save the non-George Celtics from looking even worse than they did.

Neemias Queta: He didn't play a single second, yet his value was obvious. Boston held him out for rest on the second night of the back-to-back, and his presence inside was sorely missed. Orlando outscored Boston 54-32 in the paint and dominated the glass late. It’s hard to believe the fourth quarter would have gone the same way if Queta were available. Would Orlando have had a 16-4 rebounding edge in the fourth? Would the Celtics have given up three offensive rebounds? Would their offense have been as inefficient if he were setting screens and demanding attention on his rolls?

Queta is a team-best +147 on the season. While I understand the sports science reasoning behind resting him before heading to Denver to face Nikola Jokic, you can wonder whether this was a good decision.

Chris Cenac Jr.: He gave Boston a nice boost with his energy, and he's actually able to get up and catch the high lobs Boston keeps trying to throw to Mitchell Robinson. He still looked lost at times, which makes sense for a 19-year-old rookie. But it was nice to see him get a taste of meaningful NBA action to take with him when he goes back to Maine. This should happen more often. I'm high on him.

STOCK DOWN

Mitchell Robinson: My concern level is starting to rise. The Celtics are 14 games into the season and I’m still waiting for Robinson to show real, strong signs of progress. This should have been a big step-up game for him with Queta out, but four points on 2-3 shooting, five rebounds, five fouls, zero blocks, and -9 in 18 minutes isn’t it.

Joe Mazzulla didn't exactly offer a glowing defense of him after the game, either.

“I mean, what did he do tonight? 2-for-3,” he said after the game. “I mean, I think he's playing a role that we need to play. It's bigs by committee. I think obviously with Neemi out, you want him to continue to get better. He's picking up the things that we have. The expected numbers are good on him. Obviously everybody can play better. I mean, I could have done better tonight. All of our guys can. I think he's continuing to grow into the role that we need him to, and he'll continue to get better and better.”

What was most telling was how good Robinson looked after his dustup with Goga Bitadze. Suddenly there was some motivation there and he played with better energy. I know fans loved to see it, but it made me wonder how much he’s actually giving every night.

Controlling the controllables: Disciplined basketball is usually a hallmark for the Celtics, but on Monday, failing to control the controllables cost them the game.

First, they missed eight free throws. Going 9-17 at the line isn’t going to cut it. The 16-4 rebounding deficit in the fourth was a problem, too. That's mostly effort.

Jayson Tatum said it best: “Sometimes you're not going to shoot the ball well … So rebounding, 50-50 balls, those are the margins of the game that you just have to win to give yourself a chance when shots aren't falling at the rate that they normally do."

George echoed that sentiment: "I think there were some 50-50 balls that we didn't come up with that gave them some second opportunities and they made us pay for it."

That tends to point to tired legs, but I’m invoking my Paul George corollary here. If he can look fresh, then no one else has much of an excuse.

The Celtics against physical teams: Boston’s three losses have come against Detroit, Houston, and Orlando. Those are three physical, grinding teams that like to make life uncomfortable.

To be fair, each loss does come with an asterisk. Detroit was an afternoon game on opening day. Houston was the third game in four nights with tough travel from Orlando the night before, so that's a classic schedule loss. And while I’m fighting the fatigue excuse for this one, the back-to-back is why they rested Queta.

So I’m not ready to say something definitive like “the Celtics can’t handle physical teams.” But I am saying “huh, it’s interesting that these losses have all come against physical teams who like to agitate.”

It’s a trend to monitor, especially with that being a knock on the Celtics over the years.