The Boston Celtics have lost two straight for the first time this season. They visit a Sacramento team that has just one win on the season and is winless at home. The Celtics will be without three players, including two starters, on the front end of their back-to-back. They visit Golden State tomorrow.

Records: Celtics 11-4 (5-3 road). Kings 1-14 (0-9 home).

Broadcast details

Tip-off : 10:00 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento TV: NBCS Boston

Projected Starters

Celtics : Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Paul George, Neemias Queta

: Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Paul George, Neemias Queta Kings: Darius Acuff, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Domantas Sabonis

Officials

Tyler Ford (#39), Sean Corbin (#33), Brett Nansel (#44)

Injury report

Celtics : Jayson Tatum (rest), Derrick White (shoulder contusion), and Mitchell Robinson (illness) are all out.

: (rest), (shoulder contusion), and (illness) are all out. Kings: Precious Achiuwa (leg) is questionable. Maxime Raynaud (knee) is out. Ben Simmons (Achilles) is out for the season.

This will be updated when further injury reports are released.

Here's your full-season Celtics guide , with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of two meetings between the teams.

The Teams Coming In

The Celtics are on a two-game losing streak, dropping games to Orlando and Denver ahead of this meeting. The Celtics shot 11-44 from three (25%) and turned the ball over 16 times against the Nuggets, which led to 21 Denver points. Their bench scored 38.

Sacramento has lost eight straight since its only win, 115-100 at Dallas on Nov. 2. The Kings lost 106-104 at the Lakers on Friday night after leading by 11, so they are on a back-to-back. De’Andre Hunter scored 30 on 12-16 shooting, and Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds, seven of them offensive.

Three Keys to the Game

Attack Acuff: This kid loves to shoot. He’s a pure scorer. He is probably going to beat a bunch of guys off the dribble and do some incredible things.

He’s also going to give a lot of it back on the defensive end. He will die on screens and wander aimlessly throughout a possession. If the Celtics run a killer whale offense, then Acuff is an injured seal.

The Kings aren’t going to take him off the floor for this, because they're trying to develop him and he’s their best offensive option right now. All you need to know is that he’s averaging nearly 26 points per game and is a cumulative -141. The only player worse is Zach LaVine, and he’s the other starting guard.

By the way, Payton Pritchard’s career high is 43 points. For some reason I just felt like letting you know that.

Stop fouling: For the love of all things holy, please stop committing silly fouls. The Celtics' defensive style might be contributing to the problem, but they need to get back to defending without fouling. That's not going to be easy with some of the offensive threats the Kings have, but Sacramento does not throw a very fluid offense out there, either. The Celtics should be able to play good defense without hacking.

Win the third quarter: This is either going to be an annoyingly tight game at halftime, or the Celtics will have a comfortable margin. The third quarter will either be a chance to get separation or pull away entirely.

Here’s the Kings’ net rating this season:

Portion of the Game Net Rating Full Game -14.5 First Quarter -13 Second Quarter -14.5 Third Quarter -23.4 Fourth Quarter +0.7

They are the worst third-quarter team in the league. The problem is that Boston is -4.5 in third quarters, so they have had their share of struggles after halftime. So whatever the situation at halftime, it’d be nice if Boston was able to bury Sacramento in those minutes. Losing the third quarter to this team would be a problem for me.

Prediction

Do I need to go very deep into this? The Kings are awful. The Celtics, even without Tatum, White, and Robinson, are still pretty good. This should be an easy one.

Celtics 120, Kings 95

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.