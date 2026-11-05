Celtics Player Grades: Paul George, Derrick White Save Win Over Bucks Without Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics built a 22-point lead, watched Tyler Herro and the Bucks erase it with a scorching third quarter, and then leaned on Paul George, Derrick White and Neemias Queta to close out a 109-102 win without Jayson Tatum, who took a rest day, and without Payton Pritchard who left the game late in the third with an eye injury.

Here’s a look at how the individual players performed against the Bucks.

STARTERS

Paul George (25 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 5 three-pointers): A-

He handled a lighter version of the Jayson Tatum role, while obviously not being Jayson Tatum.He set the tone early with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the first quarter, playing the first 12 minutes and then sitting out until the six-minute mark of the second, just like Tatum. He played the entire fourth quarter and closed strong with nine points and two more steals.

“Try to be a little more aggressive, without trying to do too much or take myself out of the offense,” George said of playing without Tatum. “I thought to try to let the game still come to me, but still you know, a little more aggressive, more so to make sure the ball moved, and just be in attack mode.”

The six turnovers, including an offensive foul in the first quarter, were a little problematic, but he continues to fuel a defense that forces a lot of steals.

Derrick White (24 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds): B+

His shooting still isn’t where it needs to be. He was 7-18 overall and 1-7 from three. But with Tatum out and Payton Pritchard unable to close the game, he got more aggressive. He went 9-9 from the line and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, which is exactly what the Celtics needed.

“Obviously with JT out and then [Payton Pritchard] going out too, I had a little bit more aggressive mindset,” he said after the game.

Neemias Queta (9 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks): B+

He was the underrated star of the fourth quarter. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but he was in the middle of almost every positive play down the stretch: tip-ins, putbacks, keeping balls alive and protecting the rim. Both of his blocks came in the middle of the fourth quarter as the Celtics were trying to hold off the Bucks charge.

“Defensively, Neemi made some big-time plays there,” Joe Mazzulla said. “And that’s an area of growth for him. He’s got to be able to deliver for us night in and night out. He’s gotten significantly better at that after the Detroit game. Had some high-level moments in Orlando, played well against Houston, and you kind of saw it again tonight in critical moments.”

Sam Hauser (11 points, three 3-pointers): B

He hit his first couple of shots and it felt like it could be one of those nights. Then he had a few misses and settled into a solid, typical Sam Hauser game.

Hugo Gonzalez (4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block): B-

He made a couple of plays, missed a couple of shots and finished +9 in 14 minutes. Nothing spectacular, but he has to make his corner three-pointers. He missed two of them in this game, and fair or not, those misses are going to be what limit him.

BENCH

Baylor Scheierman (9 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal): A-

He had a team-best +11 in 29 minutes. He hit a couple of important threes early, then helped quell the Bucks’ first run in the third quarter. In the fourth he made the hustle plays, including corralling a loose ball that Queta kept alive. He’s getting more comfortable and finding ways to make an impact.

“Down the stretch a lot of guys made big plays,” Derrick White said. “PG hit a big shot. Baylor, big rebounds, Neemi protecting the paint, rebounding, Sam was a little bit everywhere, so just found a way, made big plays, and found a way to get a win.”

Luka Garza (11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists): A-

He went 3-4 from three and scored eight points in the second quarter, when the lead got to 22. He grabbed some offensive rebounds and made the kind of positive impact we’ve come to expect from him.

Look at him spotting up in the corner in the double-big configuration.

This is a great way to use him and get him some solid minutes, especially if other corner shooting options aren’t pulling their weight.

Mitchell Robinson (3 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block): B-

Six of his rebounds were offensive, though a couple came off his own misses. I don’t think he actually played at a B- level, but I’m giving it to him anyway because of the offensive rebounding and the step forward from his previous games. He still has a long way to go.

Jordan Walsh (3 points, 4 rebounds): C

Okay but unremarkable. He hit a three in about 11 minutes, but he seems to be losing minutes lately.

Payton Pritchard (10 points, 5 assists): Incomplete

He left after 18 minutes with a right eye abrasion. The minutes he played were generally good, and he was getting to good spots early to establish a rhythm. I was expecting a little more scoring punch from him in this game, but he never got the opportunity to get going. He didn’t attempt a three in this game, which means he hasn’t hit a three since the October 30 game versus Chicago.

The last time he played a game without attempting a three was during the 2025 playoffs in Orlando, on April 25.