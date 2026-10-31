Celtics’ Toughest Test Yet: Inside Boston’s Brutal Week vs. Magic, Rockets, Bucks, Hornets

The Boston Celtics' Emirates Cup win over the Chicago Bulls was the beginning of a very tough stretch for the team where they'll be playing eight games in 13 nights, with no two consecutive games in the same city.



It's a tough road ahead.

John Karalis

"That's where you lean on the strength of your group and the the strength of your locker room to just support one another," Celtics assistant coach Tony Dobbins said on Friday night. "We feel confident that we have the personnel and the personalities and the characteristics and the character within that locker room to navigate it."



Their trip to Charleston, South Carolina was the beginning of the preparation for this stretch, and that seemed to go pretty well. We'll find out how strong those early bonds are as the Celtics begin a hellacious November schedule.



Here's a quick look at what they face this week.

John Karalis

The Magic are off to a rough start and it doesn't help that Paolo Banchero (high ankle sprain) and Jalen Suggs (torn labrum) are both hurt and out for a while (Suggs might be out for the season). They have struggled on both sides of the ball.



At the same time, Orlando's physical style of play has been bothersome to Boston in the past. This is a game the Celtics should win, but these games in Orlando always get a little funky, especially on a Sunday afternoon. For some reason, these afternoon games tend to throw Boston a curveball.

John Karalis

The Rockets are on a tear to start the season, looking like a true contender out of the gates. Amen Thompson brings a versatile offensive and defensive impact, and can be a game-changer for Houston. Fred VanVleet's return has snapped a lot into place, taking pressure off non-point guards who were trying to handle playmaking last season.



Going to Houston on the back-to-back from Orlando is pretty tough, even with the extra few hours because of the early start against the Magic. Doing it for the third game in four nights makes this the biggest test of the early season. A good performance in Houston would be extraordinarily impressive.

John Karalis

The Bucks take the fifth-most three-pointers in the league but are 20th in three-point percentage. Tyler Herro is doing his thing in front of his hometown fans, but that's about it. The Bucks are bad, and coming home to face them in the middle of this stretch is like an oasis in the middle of the desert.

John Karalis

If you think the Bucks' shooting is bad, the Hornets' shooting is much, much worse. They take the most threes right now (45.3 per game) but are the second-worst shooting team (28.7%).



They have been dealing with injuries (Kon Knueppel, Coby White, and Grant Williams have yet to play this season). How difficult that game on Friday is will depend a lot on whether these players return.



One thing to keep in mind, though: Jayson Tatum looooves playing in Charlotte and the Duke fans who fill that arena for him. So if there's any weakness on the floor Friday night, Tatum will exploit it.