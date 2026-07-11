Derrick White Reacts to Jaylen Brown Trade, Celtics Summer Moves
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LAS VEGAS — Derrick White joined teammates Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta, and Jordan Walsh on the sidelines of the first Celtics summer league game, but took a few minutes to talk to the media about the Boston Celtics hectic offseason, including being surprised by the Jaylen Brown trade.
“I was at my house … my wife told me,” White said. “Obviously, it's tough to see someone get traded, and JB's been an amazing teammate, amazing friend to me. He kind of welcomed me when I got traded to Boston. So I'm always thankful for my time that I spent with JB.”
Trading a cornerstone player will obviously make things different for the Celtics, but White doesn’t see it as a drastic change in direction.
“When the ball goes up, whenever our first game is, everybody's gonna expect us to win and want us to win,” he said. “So we're gonna have the same mindset and expectations, and we gotta go out there and attack it.”
While a lot has been made about losing Brown, White says getting Paul George does mean something.
“He killed us the whole series, it felt like,” White said. “It's kind of like a mix of emotions, I guess. But sad to see him go.”
White, who understands as well as anyone what it’s like to be traded, understands that life moves on no matter what in the NBA. For the Celtics to be their best, he gets that he needs to be better to pick up some of the slack.
“I just wanted to attack the summer. I don't think I played that great last year, so I think that's kind of what I've been focusing on,” he said. “I gotta shoot it better, obviously, but there's a lot of little things that I want to work on.”
The Celtics will also rely on the addition of Mitchell Robinson, a thorn in Boston’s side and major reason why they were bounced in the second round two seasons ago.
“Mitch has been a pain to go against for us for many years now,” White said. “So it's going to be great having him on our team and someone that is one of the best rebounders in the league, and obviously a great defender as well.”
Robinson shores up Boston’s big man rotation, giving them consistent, high-level production over 48 minutes with Neemias Queta, as well as a change-of-pace option in Luka Garza. Queta was rewarded with a big extension this summer, something White was excited to see.
“Going in last year, everybody had a lot of questions about what he could do, and I think he proved a lot of people wrong,” White said. “I'm super happy, obviously well-deserved. I texted him congrats, and it's good to see him out here now. He's got a couple extra dollars in his pockets.”
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis