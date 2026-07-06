Somehow, This is a Fitting, Confusing End to Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics Career

Clarity hasn’t exactly defined Jaylen Brown’s career.

There were boos on draft night, but not because people hated that he was picked. It was widely reported that if the Boston Celtics picked Kris Dunn that night, they’d include Dunn in a trade for Jimmy Butler, which is what fans wanted. When Brown was picked, the boos were more for Danny Ainge not making the deal.

In January of 2022, Brown tweeted “the energy is about to shift.” The Celtics went on a nine-game winning streak and everyone pounced on that tweet as something prescient, but Brown himself said it had nothing to do with basketball. He was tweeting about Mercury being in retrograde.

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

Brown is even confused about his own history, like in 2018 when he was moved to the bench. Brown said on a podcast earlier this year that then coach Brad Stevens benched Brown for Gordon Hayward, when Hayward was actually benched too. He claims a fan petition forced the team to reconsider, but it was really a Marcus Smart injury and that petition had barely a dozen signatures.

Now, on his way out of Boston, we can’t even come to a consensus on how good he really is. Did Boston just inexplicably trade a superstar to a rival, or are the Sixers picking up a good player who’s just being paid like a superstar?

We’ve had 10 years to figure him out, and we still can’t do it.

That's actually a compliment to Brown, who has spent his decade as a pro smashing through perceptions. His early years were spent mainly as a straight-line driver who simply preferred to challenge athleticism with athleticism and see who came out on top. He spent time as a cutter and a corner specialist, leading some to believe that his basketball life would be spent as an elite three-and-D kind of guy who dunked on people on fast breaks.

But every time someone put Brown in a box, he would bust out of it by adding something new to his game. I can speak from personal experience that any conclusions drawn about Brown in the early days were simply opportunities to be embarrassed later. He figured out how to change his pace, how to dribble more effectively, how to create space to launch open jumpers. He learned how to attack double teams, how to facilitate, and yes, how to drive and finish with his left.

If there's one thing to point to as a hallmark of Brown’s time on the parquet in Boston, it’s that he found room to improve every summer. He found ways to challenge himself, find a limit, and bust through it. Brown has been on a constant quest for self-improvement since he got into the league, and he has been rewarded with accomplishments that will certainly lead to a number retirement and a Hall of Fame induction some day.

Through it all, Brown seemed to simply want more credit for what he was accomplishing. There always seemed to be a “yeah, but” to his big moments. There has always been a mitigating factor or a comparison to make when it was Brown’s turn to step into the spotlight. He’d bristle at questions that framed Jayson Tatum as above him in any way, insisting that they shared the same responsibilities. He was noticeably shocked when he was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2024, noting later that “I don’t never win sh--.”

He carried that on to win Finals MVP and a championship, which normally erases a lot of the criticism of a player, but Brown has never been able to shake the negative comments. Boston’s flameout in the second round against the Knicks in 2025 could easily be attributed to Kristaps Porzingis’ illness and Mitchell Robinson’s return changing the matchups, but Brown took a lot of the blame. Even after this past season’s vast overachievements, Brown is taking it on the chin on the way out the door for how they lost.

The criticisms can be harsh, and they often go overboard, but they aren’t fabricated. He has been prone to fits of trying to do too much; the confidence that has become such a strength has led him astray a little too often. There have been tough turnovers and forced shots mixed in with the great finds and clutch makes. Brown has seemingly been on a lifelong quest to prove people wrong, going back to the teacher who told him she’d visit him in jail. It has, indeed, sometimes gotten the best of him. But it has more often brought out the best in him.

And he has consistently brought his best for the city of Boston. Even the most ardent Brown detractor has to admit that he has changed so many young lives for the better. He has spent countless hours in the community, going well beyond the team-mandated appearances. Brown has been present in the communities who need the most hope, and he’s delivered on a promise to uplift them. While the debate rages about whether Boston’s basketball team will ultimately be better without Brown, the Boston’s communities are unquestionably worse off.

There's still so much confusion surrounding the Brown trade. Everyone is still trying to parse out why it happened and guess why it happned so frantically. Brown himself still isn’t sure how things took such a hard turn. The only thing that's clear is that he’s going to play for someone else after ten years in Boston. He leaves just high enough on all-time lists to be called a Celtics legend, but low enough where people will debate it.

We may never settle on a clear definition of what Brown’s time in Boston was, but it brought more success than most teams enjoy. The NBA is full of franchises that would eagerly sign up for the same 10 years Boston just got with Brown, warts and all. For all the ups and downs, successes and failures, and debate around Jaylen Brown in Boston, it should be clear to everyone on his way out of town that he was one of the best to wear a Celtics uniform.