How Boston Celtics Could Be Impacted At NBA Trade Deadline, Even If They Don't Do Anything

The NBA Trade Deadline is often full of surprises. The Celtics seem to be trending towards a relatively quiet deadline, with a move on the fringes more likely than anything big.

But there's always room for a surprise, and we’re starting to see that happen this year. James Harden suddenly seems to be moving, and the Golden State Warriors are trying really hard to stay relevant. With players moving around, the Celtics will feel the effects of the deadline, even if they don’t do anything major themselves.

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the league and how it might impact the Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be remaking their team

The James Harden news was a belly flop in the trade rumor pool, flying in out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Suddenly, the Clippers and Cavs seem to be pushing towards a deal to swap Harden and Darius Garland.

That could go one of two ways for the Celtics. The Cavs could click, make a run, and push Boston down the standings a bit, or this could blow up in Cleveland’s face, the Cavs would tumble, and the Celtics would face an easier road.

Put me down for the latter.

Garland was a key for the Cavs surprising surge last year, and now he’s on the verge of moving. He’d be replaced by Harden, a notoriously me-first guy who chokes in the playoffs. There are also rumors of subsequent moves, like potentially trading Jarrett Allen. AND there's the very real risk of Donovan Mitchell leaving if this all goes south.

Harden is a better overall player than Garland, considering Garland’s injuries and size. But Harden is 36, so he’s not exactly the future of the franchise, yet he will still dominate the ball. His fit with Mitchell will be very interesting to watch.

I think Boston is about to watch a team many considered the favorite to come out of the East implode. That will open things up this year and, very likely, for the foreseeable future.

At least they’ll get the LeBron James farewell tour next season.

Draymond Green in the East?

The Warriors know it’s all going to end soon, so they're trying everything they can stay relevant and give Steph Curry an outside chance at a title.

That means a big push to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would push another star out of this conference and into the west. And now it’s reportedly a “very real” possibility that Draymond Green would head to Milwaukee in a deal.

The Bucks would probably drop to the bottom of the conference at that point, but it would mean a whole lot of agitated Draymond in our lives. Because he’d be in the East, we’d hear a lot more of it. If he stuck with the Bucks after the trade, it would mean twice as much Green against the Celtics as well, which is not appealing at all.

Domantas Sabonis to Toronto?

The rumor is that the Raptors are willing to make the moves necessary to get Sabonis to Toronto, but they need to find a home for Jakob Poeltl first.

My knee jerk reaction to that was “oh, let’s find a way to get him to Boston.” Brian Scalabrine has gushed about Poeltl in the past, and at 30 years old, he still fits Boston’s timeline.

And then I looked at the numbers, and he has four years left, starting at $19.5 million next year and then a three-year, $84 million extension kicks in after that.

So … no thank you. As good as he can be, he’s not worth that kind of money. I don’t know who goes for him at that rate, other than a bad team looking to reach a salary floor.

But Sabonis in Toronto would be a pain to deal with in the regular season. It wouldn’t make Toronto a favorite, but it could be the building block for a complete remodel that does. At the very least, running into the Sabonis wall four times a year wouldn’t be fun. He’s a great screener and offensive hub. He’ll be responsible for a win or two against the Celtics.