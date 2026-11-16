Jayson Tatum isn’t all the way back yet, and that’s scary for the rest of the NBA | Celtics stock up, stock down

The Boston Celtics jumped all over the Mavericks from the opening tip on Sunday and never let up, burying Dallas 131-94. They opened the game with a 42-9 first quarter, and Dallas never got closer than 25 points after that. Here's whose stock is rising after the blowout, and a few who had a rough night without even being on the floor.

STOCK UP

Jayson Tatum

Tatum finished with 32 points on 11-18 shooting, 5-8 from three, with six rebounds and six assists in just 30 minutes. It’s Tatum’s sixth game this season with at least six rebounds and six assists, and he’s scored at least 19 points in all of them. It’s his third such game with more than 30 points.

Tatum scored 21 points in a third quarter that slammed the door on any thought of a Dallas comeback. The scary part? He says he's not all the way back yet.

“No, not yet. I'm getting there though,” Tatum said after the game when asked if he's 100%. “I came back a little early ... Feel a little bit better every single day and that's the goal. I'm certain I'll get there hopefully sooner than later.”

Jordan Walsh

Walsh put up 11 points, hit 2-5 from three and was aggressive early as Boston built its lead. He had a couple of and-1s, both starting with some pretty good defense, and one of them off a great steal after a late switch.

His value also shows up in places the box score doesn't track.

“I'm never really judged by that,” he said. “The things that I do … that doesn't show up on a box score is what I'm graded by. … Can I create situations where they can't help off me? Can I create a situation where Cooper Flagg doesn't bring the ball up the court and it's somebody else? That's how I find my way into the game.”

Joe Mazzulla noticed.

“A great team has to have a group of guys that they can rely on to make it difficult for the team's best player every single night,” Mazzulla said. “Jordan's on that list ... and Jordan's taking ownership of that.”

Neemias Queta

Queta was perfect, 3-3 from the field, including another three (his fourth of the season), six rebounds and a block. Boston was +31 in his 15 minutes.

“I feel like his growth and his role has gone kind of under the radar,” Mazzulla said. “He's more important than just our defense. He's important in the locker room. He's important on the offensive end. He just continues to get better and better … I have a lot of joy watching because of who he was when he got here and who he is now. Everybody wants to become the player that you have to rely on, and he's been that for us.”

Queta took over Boston’s cumulative +/- lead, which used to belong to Sam Hauser. The Celtics are currently +147 in his minutes this season.

Derrick White

White needed this one because it built on his last one. He went 6-11 overall and 4-9 from three for 16 points, hitting three triples in the first six minutes to set the tone. That's back-to-back strong shooting nights after a cold stretch, and Sunday alone bumped his season three-point percentage from 33.3% to 34.7%.

STOCK DOWN

Kyrie Irving revenge-game fans

Anyone who tuned in hoping for another chapter of Kyrie vs. Boston got nothing. He played 37 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back, which set him up to take this night off. Irving already has a propensity for sitting out games in Boston, so giving him an excuse to sit this one out ended any plans fans might have had to boo him every time he touched the ball.

The NBA schedule-makers

It feels like every team has a horrible November and January schedule just so the NBA can leave room for the December Cup games.

Dallas played a 7:30 p.m. game in Cleveland on Saturday, then had to tip off at 6 p.m. in Boston on Sunday. It was also their third game in four nights, all of which contributed to a nine-point first quarter.

Even Mazzulla acknowledged the “second night of a back-to-back, tough travel.”

It robbed us of a fun matchup against a surprising team led by a local legend. Which brings me to …

Maine fans who came to see Cooper Flagg

Have you heard? Flagg is from Maine, and a lot of people made the three-hour (or longer) drive to Boston for this game. You could tell by the big ovation he got when he was introduced.

But instead of a big show, Flagg fans got an under-the-weather Flagg fighting uphill against a Boston defense stacked to shut him down. In the end, Flagg had 12 points on 4-13 shooting through three quarters (he added five more in garbage time) and finished -30.

Flagg did show his appreciation for those who made the trip, though.

“It’s special,” he said. “Just being able to come here and play and feel that love and support. Every time, it’s going to be really special and it’s not something I’m going to take for granted. So, it’s such a blessing to have people that will show up and love and support me like that, and yeah I’m not going to take it for granted.”