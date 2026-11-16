Celtics’ Record First Quarter Buries Flagg, Mavs: 4 Things the Box Score Won’t Tell You

The Boston Celtics jumped all over the Mavs right out of the gate, going up 33 after the first quarter, with a barrage of three-pointers and attacks off Mavs misses. The 33-point lead was the biggest end-of-first-quarter lead in team history. The Mavs went on a 12-2 run in the second, but Boston responded nicely with a 7-2 finish to lead by 30 at the half. The Celtics added three to that lead in the third, thanks to a 21-point explosion by Jayson Tatum. The fourth quarter was a 12-minute victory formation to wrap up a 131-94 win.

Box Score

WHAT THE BOX SCORE TELLS YOU

- Boston kept Cooper Flagg in check: More on the specifics of how he was defended down below, but with the Mavs missing Kyrie Irving, keeping Flagg in check was the key to an easy win. Aside from a couple of highlight finishes, he was frustrated the whole night. This might go down as his worst performance of the season.

"Jordan [Walsh is] continuing to develop the mindset that we need him to have versus great players," Joe Mazzulla said after the game. "A great team has to have a group of guys that they can rely on to make it difficult for the team's best player every single night. It's got to be by a committee, but Jordan's on that list. He's on that committee."

- Jordan Walsh had a good game: This is the kind of night he has to have to hold onto the starting spot for an extended period. He was 2-5 from three, which is great. I don’t expect him to shoot 40% from three all the time, but he does need those to fall to keep defenses honest. He was also aggressive in attacking early and was a key to Boston building an early 35-point lead.

- Tatum did a bit of everything again: His monster third quarter got him to 32 points, but he did a bit of everything with his six rebounds and six assists. The shooting was out of this world, going 5-8 from three and hitting contested threes and a jumper over two Mavs to close out the third quarter.

- Threes were falling: The Celtics took 55 three-pointers and made 23, which is a cool 41.8%. Oddly enough, Luka Garza, who has been blistering hot from three this season, was 0-3.

- Derrick White was feeling it: A very nice night of 6-11 shooting overall, 4-9 from three, and a much-needed hot shooting night to get his season numbers a little closer to normal.

- Mitchell Robinson had a weird stat line: The Celtics won the game by 37 and somehow Robinson was a zero in the +/-. He was on the floor for all of Dallas’ 12-2 run in the second quarter, but I didn’t think he played poorly.

WHAT THE BOX SCORE WON’T TELL YOU

- The Celtics defense was on point: Yes, the Mavs were tired and got off to a cold start. But the Celtics really understood the scouting report and didn’t overreact to anything the Mavs were doing. They protected the rim very well, which took away any sort of backup scoring options for the Mavs. They had to rely on hitting jumpers, which they really couldn’t get to fall all night.

- The Celtics picked apart Dallas’ zone: The Mavs did very little that worked defensively. They tried some zone in the second quarter, and the few times they did, the Celtics got to the middle of it and picked it apart.

- No letup: There was no halftime swoon. There was no lazy stretch when the Celtics just backed off and let the Mavs get hot. They came out of the locker room and continued to pour it on in the third, keeping their lead up above 30.

- Sam Hauser has a mustache now: This is urgent, breaking news. Not only did he debut the mustache-only look, he debuted a mustache celebration after hitting a three.

Mustache celly goes hard 👨 pic.twitter.com/ZoBfFP19XB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 16, 2026

This kind of thing is what the “what the box score won’t tell you” concept was built for. You just won’t find this level of analysis anywhere else.

REVISITING THE PREVIEW

Here’s what I wrote before the game . Let’s see how I did.

“Take it inside: The Mavs are thin at center and are 21st in the league in the number of field goal attempts they allow at the rim. They are in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area, so the Celtics need to challenge that, especially against tired Mavs legs. The Cavaliers scored 54 points in the paint and made 23 of 30 shots at the rim.”

Nah, not really. Boston did have 24 points in the paint after three quarters, but this was a clinical dismantling that started from deep and spread throughout the floor. Boston was very good in the mid-range as well.

“Run them ragged: Dallas played a 7:30 p.m. game in Cleveland on Saturday where Flagg played 38:24 and Irving played 37:19. Now they have to get up for a 6 p.m. start in Boston, so it’s no surprise Irving is listed as questionable. These guys will be just as sloppy as the Celtics were to start their game in Toronto in a similar situation, so bury them early by pushing the pace off makes and misses.”

The 42-9 first quarter pretty much covers this. Not only were the Mavs cold, the Celtics defense was really good. They were disciplined, they understood the scouting report, and they ran off misses.

“Force Flagg left and go under screens: According to Synergy, he’s putting up a monster 1.600 points per possession when he drives right, but just 0.944 on drives to his left with a 22.2% turnover rate. Or, don’t let him drive at all by going under screens. He’s a 29% three-point shooter overall, but he’s 27% out of ball screens. Tag the roller so he doesn’t have that passing option and the Celtics could keep Flagg in check enough to run away with the game.”

Sam Hauser forced Flagg to his left at the end of the first quarter and it ended in a turnover. Just about every time they forced him to his left, he got rid of the ball without even trying to turn the corner. The Celtics were also OK with Flagg shooting threes and he went 1-5. They did a great job making him miserable in this game and keeping him from getting to his comfort zone.

“Prediction: I think the Celtics would win this game under any circumstances. Under these particular circumstances, I think there’s the potential to rest guys ahead of tomorrow’s back-to-back versus Orlando. Boston 120-95.”

I initially typed 125-95 and said to myself “I can’t really pick a 30-point win, so I’ll dial it back just a little.” I should have gone the other way. I’ll take credit for calling the blowout, though. I don’t care how easy a call that was. You gotta stack the easy wins when you can get them.