It’s November, and the Boston Celtics are an inconsistent team with rebounding issues, problems in the clutch, and a loss to one of the worst teams in the league.

“It's transition defense and keeping them off the free throw line,” Joe Mazzulla said after the brutal loss, which included an awful third quarter. “Got into the bonus early. When you get into the bonus early, it's tough to bounce back from that. So it's transition defense, it's offensive rebounds, and it's defending without fouling.”

That was last November, and Mazzulla said that after Boston fell apart against the Utah Jazz at home.

The Celtics have been here before.

At this point a year ago, the Celtics were heading into their November 23 game at 8-8, facing a lot of similar questions. At that point, their offensive rating was 118.8 and the defensive rating was 114, giving them a 4.8 net rating. Their defensive rebounding rate was 66.7%, 26th in the league, and their offensive rebounding rate was 32.9%, good for 11th.

Right now, the Celtics are 11-6, with an offensive rating of 114.9, a defensive rating of 105.3, and a net rating of 9.6. Their defensive rebound rate is 67.1%, 19th in the NBA, and their offensive rebound rate is 33.5%, good for ninth.

So just as a matter of perspective, Boston is still better at a bunch of these things than they were at this point a season ago. They are also worse at some things, like turnovers (11.7% turnover rate has climbed to 14.8%) and the shooting has dipped slightly (54.2% effective field goal percentage to 53.2%).

NBA seasons are long, with ups and downs around every corner. Last year’s Celtics got right quickly and won 56 games. This season’s team has hit a pretty rough patch, but Mazzulla understands you don’t go shopping for a new car just because you blew a tire on a pothole.

“I think if the season ended today, I'd be pretty concerned,” Mazzulla said after the loss to Golden State. “But we have [65] games left, and so you have to continue to trust the fact that if we're getting good shots, which more times than not we are … you have to be able to trust over the course of the season that that's going to work out.”

The number that jumps out right now is the turnover rate. Teams have started blitzing Jayson Tatum, and it’s working in a way it never used to. In Denver, the Celtics turned it over on eight straight possessions in the third quarter, and a 67-57 lead turned into a 67-67 tie. Tatum averaged 7.3 assists and 2.7 turnovers through his first 12 games. In the three games since, it’s 4.3 assists and 5.0 turnovers.

Tatum owned it after the loss in Denver.

“I gotta communicate to the big, or tell the two side guys to lift up,” Tatum said. “If they put two on the ball, it’s my job to make the right play.”

Mazzulla saw the same thing on film. He said the Celtics “fell in love with just the seam two-on-one and missed the fill-behind one a couple times.” That got a little better against the Warriors, but the bigger problem there was missed wide-open looks.

Derrick White put that on himself, saying, “One, making shots would help, and then two, just making the next read and making them pay for putting two on the ball.”

The Celtics’ rough patch looks bad right now because they have lost four games they should have won. They were in control in Denver and fell apart. They had double-digit leads against bad teams and couldn't close the door. They have been firing up three-pointers at a rate that is ridiculous to even the most ardent defenders of Boston’s offensive process.

We also know that Tatum isn’t typically a turnover machine, that White isn’t a 12% three-point shooter, and that Payton Pritchard is generally good for more than 12 points per game. Whether you want to blame fatigue during a brutal November schedule, the resting of certain players in these games, or the ineffectiveness of guys like Mitchell Robinson, it’s clear that what’s happening goes beyond the natural scope of statistical variance throughout a season.

The numbers are so out of whack that it’s hard to believe this is where they’ll stay for very long. And it would be absurd to think the Celtics saw their early-season style of play produce an 11-2 record and great stats for everyone and then collectively decide that they wanted to do something different.

Teams are doing different things, and Mazzulla flat-out said he hopes teams continue blitzing Tatum, partly because one of the pillars of Boston’s very successful offense under Mazzulla has been punishing teams for that strategy.

There are plenty of concerns that have arisen during this stretch, but there is also plenty of time to address them, and plenty of history that suggests they can.