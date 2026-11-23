The Boston Celtics have lost four games in a row for the first time in the Joe Mazzulla era, including two really bad back-to-back losses to the (then) one-win Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, who had lost five straight games and were without Steph Curry.

All four losses have come in clutch games, which means they’ve had chances to win all four. The optimist would say games like that come down to a handful of plays, and we can’t let four or five plays out of a hundred possessions color our entire opinion of the team. The pessimist would say the game is about wins and losses, and good teams make those five plays, even on nights where other things go wrong. The social media user would say fire Mazzulla, trade everyone except Jayson Tatum, and just start over.

Somewhere in there is a bit of reality. So let’s try to find it as we determine what’s real and what’s a mirage playing tricks on our brains.

The Clutch Numbers Have Flipped

After their shellacking of the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics’ offense ranked fifth in the NBA (118.9 ORtg). In the clutch, the offensive rating jumped to 120.4. At the same time, their defensive rating in the clutch was 81.3, giving them a net rating of 39.1 in clutch situations.

Over the last four games, their clutch offensive rating has cratered, sitting at 70.4, while their defensive rating is at 116.7. That gives them a stunning -46.3 net rating in the clutch during this streak.

Losing the Battle on the Glass

One major culprit for this is their defensive rebounding, which hasn’t been great but has been much worse over the past four games. In the clutch, their defensive rebounding percentage has dropped from 67.7% to 42.9%. Sacramento's game-winner was Keegan Murray's tip-in with five seconds left. At Golden State, Yaxel Lendeborg's offensive rebound at 3:31 led to a Brandin Podziemski bucket that cut Boston's lead to one. Two more Warriors offensive boards in the last 1:35 burned clock. Of the 19 offensive rebounds the Warriors grabbed Sunday night, 12 came on possessions where the Warriors got more than one.

The Celtics are sending opponents to the free throw line more often as well, with the opponent free throw rate rising from 33.3% to 45.8%. As Mazzulla likes to say, everything is connected, so giving opponents more chances to score and more free throws has a ripple effect on the offense. The Celtics are working harder by defending for longer while opponents are getting the adrenaline boost of scoring and being able to set their defense.

That's a contributing factor to Boston’s heavy reliance on three-pointers. In their first six clutch games, the Celtics attempted 34% of their shots from three and 66% from two. Over their last four, 53.3% of their attempts have been threes while 46.7% have come from two-point range.

The Celtics’ defensive rebounding was supposed to be a strength, and it has ended up worse than ever. They are getting outworked on the glass and it’s taking away chances to attack cross-matches. Even though the Celtics are not a fast-break team (they have zero fast-break points in the clutch this season), they can still find mismatches, force defenses to scramble, and pick teams apart … IF they grab rebounds.

Defenses Have Adjusted

Another major contributor to the offense stalling in general is that teams have adjusted their defenses. Tatum is getting blitzed more, which is part of what led to the eight-consecutive turnover stretch in Denver. The Warriors also blitzed Tatum effectively.

“We just have to be able to execute versus that,” Mazzulla said after the Warriors loss. “Whether it’s offensive rebounds, layups, whether it's kickouts, whether it's Derrick [White's] drives … we'll run better plays versus it. We'll put the guys in better positions for it.”

Boston’s pick-and-roll has shifted from the roll man to the ball handler during this losing streak. According to Synergy Sports data, pick-and-roll ball handler scoring has jumped from 12.0 PPG in October to 18.5 PPG in the last four losses, while roll man scoring fell from 10.8 PPG to 6.5 PPG, and it was virtually nonexistent (2, 5, and 3 points) before a 16-point bounce-back at Golden State.

Losing sight of the roll man has been a bit of a trend after some early-season success, but the Celtics were making up for it with off-ball actions and scoring in other two-point zones. That has also gone away during this streak.

They're scoring 3.3 fewer points per game off screens and 2.8 fewer points off cuts. Considering the three losses on this trip have been by four, one, and one, losing six points per game just on these actions seems meaningful. Those have been some of Boston’s most efficient plays heading into this losing streak. Dribble handoffs have also been an effective tool for the Celtics, but they scored just two points off those in the loss to Sacramento and had zero against Golden State.

Tatum’s Decision-Making Has Slipped

They're also starting to get away from the good decisions they were making earlier in the season. Tatum has been especially good this season about making the right plays at the right time to keep defenses honest. That has gone away a bit on this road trip. Here’s one example:

Tatum drives right on this play and is walled off. He has a simple outlet to reverse the ball by getting it to Luka Garza at the top, but instead he tries to drive it and it ends up in a turnover. A simple pass to Garza at the top could have then been swung to Baylor Scheierman, who could then drive the gap to collapse the defense, and end the play by spraying it to Payton Pritchard for three.

Here’s another:

For some reason, Tatum completely missed Jamal Murray, or thought he could fire a pass past him instead of making the easy pass to Pritchard, who could swing it to Paul George for a corner three OR, potentially, hitting Mitchell Robinson under the basket.

Adding It Up: Why Boston Has Gone Cold

At this point, we have the following elements at play:

The Celtics’ rebounding effort is awful, and it’s leading to fouls and allowing teams to set their defense

The Celtics have gone away from what has worked this season

The Celtics, Jayson Tatum in particular, have been making some bad decisions in key situations, ending their own chances to score

It’s starting to get easier to see why the Celtics have gone cold. And the cold shooting is obviously a huge part of this. Look at these last three games:

Golden State: Boston led 86-83 with 4:21 left and scored one more point, a single free throw. The Celtics went 0-7 from the field after that.

Denver: In the last 5:00, Boston went 3-11 from the field and 0-5 from three.

Sacramento: In the last 3:06, Boston went 0-4 from three, and Neemias Queta went 3-6 at the line.

Across those closing stretches, Boston went 0-14 from three. There have been close misses off the front or back rim and there have been shots that were halfway down that rolled out, but the shots simply aren’t falling. Derrick White has been especially cold. He's 3-25 from three over his last three games. Through the first 13 games, he was 25-72 (34.7%), which is not great but within striking range of average. Now, he’s at just 28.9% for the season.

How the Celtics Get Back on Track

Again, everything is connected, so I think getting back on track can follow a simple formula.

1. Get back to basics: The Celtics have to get back to the offense they were running to start the season, which included a lot of off-ball screening, cutting, and just a generally more free-flowing feel. Before the trip, the Celtics were averaging 289 passes per game. Over the last four games, they're averaging 253.4. They are scoring 4.3 points per game in isolation during this losing streak.

They have gotten away from what works. So getting back to that mindset is imperative.

2. Rebound: I don’t know how much of this can be attributed to the defensive scheme that is focused more on getting turnovers than sitting back, contesting shots, and clearing rebounds. I also don’t know how much of this can be traced to Robinson having a very disappointing start to the season. Whatever the combination, that’s on the coaches to fix. In the meantime, the players on the floor have to take a little personal pride in grabbing rebounds and ending defensive possessions.

They have been horrendous rebounders and yet they still allowed only 115, 105, 97, and 88 points during this losing streak. If they could grab some boards, those totals would be even lower and the Celtics would have had more opportunities to create good scoring chances.

3. Hit some damn shots: I never care much about the volume of threes, but maybe as the slump drags on, the Celtics should take a few dribbles closer and see a few mid-rangers fall, just for the sake of getting that confidence back up. Payton Pritchard has been miserable so far this season, and he’s trended far away from the two-pointers that made up a big part of his offense last season. He needs to get back into a comfort zone.

Verdict: Mirage … For Now

I think the rebounding and off-ball screening will naturally snap the shot diets back into place. The shooters need to find a rhythm and some confidence, so I’d like to see them get a few cleaner, higher-percentage shots if they can, just to build that.

Teams go through stretches like this and bounce back all the time. Because the Celtics have gotten away from things that have worked, I have confidence that they can get back there. That's why I say this is all a bit of a mirage. But I added the “for now” caveat because this is a choice the Celtics have to make. If they don’t make it, then this ceases to be a mirage and it becomes a new reality. The schedule gets easier from here, and that might help them ease back into the cadence they enjoyed earlier this season, but that's not a luxury they’ll always have.

Getting back on track is easily within their grasp, but it’s up to them to do it.