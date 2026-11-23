The Boston Celtics are now on a four-game losing streak after once again fading down the stretch and going ice cold from three. This time, it’s an 88-87 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum scored 10 points in the first quarter, but he was the only one who had anything working. The Warriors got three three-pointers from Draymond Green to take a seven-point lead after the first quarter, but that lead dropped to just two at halftime after Tatum returned to the game and dropped 13 more in the second. Mike Conley started the second half and fueled a resurgence in a 19-4 run that helped build an 11-point lead. Golden State took advantage of the non-Tatum minutes to retake the lead in the fourth, and though the Celtics managed to take the lead back, they missed good looks at buckets that would have held the Warriors off.

Box Score

WHAT THE BOX SCORE TELLS YOU

- The shooting is hitting a concerning level: The Celtics are now 38-149 from three on the road trip, which is a brutal 25.5% over three games. Derrick White going 2-12 from three is really rough, but some of his misses were in and out, which is really frustrating. The bottom line, though, is that they didn’t fall.

- Another split Tatum performance: He had 23 points in the first half and just four in the second, all from the line. It's the second time on this trip that he's had a massive scoring disparity between halves. He was 0-7 from the field after halftime following an 8-13 start. He still did other things in the second half and was +12 over those minutes, but he missed every shot he took.

- Second chances killed the Celtics: They allowed 19 offensive rebounds, including six possessions where Golden State grabbed multiple offensive boards, which is ridiculous. The Celtics managed to grab 15 of their own, so the final 22-13 difference in second-chance points could have been worse.

WHAT THE BOX SCORE DOESN’T TELL YOU

- The offense looks horrible: The timing doesn’t feel right on a lot of these plays. The free-flowing, off-ball screening, cutting offense that was the hallmark of the early season seems to have disappeared for large stretches of games. Tatum is hitting some really tough shots to carry the Celtics right now, but those are the kinds of shots that tend to go away in a hurry.

- Joe Mazzulla is getting desperate: In the first half, he went back to Tatum earlier than usual, which worked. He went to Ron Harper Jr. and that worked well, too, with Harper making a ton of hustle plays. He also dipped back into the Mike Conley well, and that paid off, too.

Because Conley and Harper rarely play, the Celtics ended up throwing 12 new five-man lineups on the floor that had never played together before this game, and Conley was in seven of them. Mazzulla is clearly trying to find combinations that work somehow, just to tap into some energy and shot-making. He can talk about liking certain processes all he wants, but his actions tell us he’s searching for a win somehow.

- Clutch execution has disappeared: The Celtics have lost three double-digit leads on this trip, and all four of the losses in this streak have come in clutch games. They were 5-1 in clutch games before this road trip. They’ve lost the three games on this trip by a combined six points.

REVISITING THE PREVIEW

Here’s what I wrote before the game. Let’s see how I did.

“Laser focus: The Celtics are coming off one of their worst regular season losses in the Joe Mazzulla era, but it can essentially become a weekend news dump if they get themselves focused again and wax the Warriors. They need to come out focused, hungry, and prepared to go full Cobra Kai on Golden State: ‘strike first, strike hard, no mercy.’”

Nope. None of this happened. The Celtics (aside from Tatum) looked sloppy, and the game generally looked bad outside of a couple of second-half stretches.

“Get Payton Pritchard going: He needs a get-right game in the worst way. The Celtics need to lean on some pet actions to get him some clean two-point looks and then let him rebuild his confidence from deep.

He and Derrick White are going to have to anchor the second unit without George, so it’s really important to get both of them going.”

We’re going to find that my shooting percentage in this section is worse than White’s. They did not get Pritchard going at all. He had five points. F-I-V-E points. He made a couple of plays late in the game, but he was benched down the stretch.

“Rookie vs. Rookie: I’m looking forward to some Lendeborg versus Chris Cenac Jr. action in this one. I think there's potential for Cenac to make a real name for himself in this game by taking the challenge of slowing down the Warriors rookie. Lendeborg stormed out of the gates and started the season great, but has been more up-and-down recently. Three of his five performances in this losing streak were not great, but he’s shooting much better at home.”

Cenac played five minutes and was -8 in that time. I think I saw this matchup happen once and it didn’t go well for Cenac. Big swing and a miss here for me.

“Prediction: I think Tatum will understand the assignment. I think this game is going to be pretty straightforward for Boston. The Kings game should be a wakeup call, so I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and predict a runaway win, 118-99.”

Just an awful night for me. Somehow that's very fitting.