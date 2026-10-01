Joe Mazzulla Says Being a Stepfather Helps Him Coach Young Rookies
Mike Conley reported to his first training camp in September of 2007. Chris Cenac Jr. was seven months old at the time. One guy probably owned a Blackberry, the other is vlogging on multiple social media platforms.
And now Joe Mazzulla coaches both of them as members of the Boston Celtics.
Connecting with Conley is easy enough. They were born eight months apart, so they all understand the same references. Things are different with rookies like Cenac Jr., who is still just 19 years old.
But Mazzulla has experience with people in that age bracket too, and that's something he’s leaning on.
“I think being a stepfather has made me a better coach, because I've had to build a different relationship with my oldest,” Mazzulla said at the team’s Thursday practice. “I can't just say something because I'm the father, and respecting the relationship that he and his father had. It’s the same as respecting a young kid and having a relationship and you're not just going to listen to me because I'm the coach.”
Mazzulla’s stepson, Michael Harden, is in his senior year at Xaverian, where he’s a star linebacker who just committed to Boston College. So Mazzulla has had to navigate the waters of a teenager who is also an elite athlete.
And the connection between being a stepfather and a professional coach is real. Coaching NBA players isn’t like coaching in college, where the coach is king. In the pros, it’s more of a coworker or middle-manager situation. In both, there is a distinct lack of “because I said so” available in the relationship.
“That's humbled me, and I’m forced to be able to find different ways to connect with people at that age,” Mazzulla said. “It's interesting the dynamics of being a stepdad. It's not much different than being a coach because you can't fall on the crux of authority. You have to dig beyond the relationship aspect and really get to the crux of like, we're in this together, and how can I try and motivate you and inspire you, and how can we learn from each other? So I kind of take that relationship and apply it to the younger kids because it’s pretty similar.”
It’ll only get more challenging as Mazzulla gets older as a coach but every rookie that comes in the door is still around 19, but being able to tie his approach to something he lives every day is giving Mazzulla a good chance to get critical relationships right in the early going.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis