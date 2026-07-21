Miami Heat NBA Championship Market on Kalshi Quietly Inching Up

While the Miami Heat lead in the market to land LeBron James, its NBA Championship prices continue to rise on Kalshi as rumors and reports grow stronger. Miami now sits in the top-3 of the strongest NBA Finals prices.

Since June 30th, when LeBron announced his intentions to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami’s price to win the NBA Finals next season shifted. Miami has hovered around 4%-5% since, with recent reports and a favorable price on Kalshi's LeBron next team market pushing them up to 8%. At Miami’s current 8% price, a $10 trade profits $107.37 should they win finals.

2026-27 NBA Finals Winner - Kalshi

Oklahoma City Thunder 21%

San Antonio Spurs 20%

Miami Heat 8%

New York Knicks 8%

Boston Celtics 7%

Philadelphia 76ers 6%

Cleveland Cavaliers 5%

Offseason heating up

Outside of the LeBron James rumors, Miami has had one of the most eventful offseasons, trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, drafting Ryan Conwell, and signing Tim Hardaway Jr.

Currently, Miami has three roster spots available. In true Heat fashion, they remain connected to several key free agents should they miss out on LeBron, including Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Bradley Beal.

Where the LeBron saga sits

At the time of writing, the Miami Heat remain the favorites to land LeBron James after jumping the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 18.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Miami Heat 45%

Cleveland Cavaliers 29%

Golden State Warriors 13%

Philadelphia 76ers 13%

The strong push for Miami on Kalshi was sparked by both sides, with Antetokounmpo and Miami Heat President Pat Riley both having positive things to say about adding LeBron during Antetokounmpo’s introductory press conference.

It continued at Fanatics Fest over the weekend when many interpreted LeBron’s comments about practicing “championship habits” with his next team, which social media and analysts took as a hint towards Miami.

As far as a decision goes, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, made it clear that there is no rush on when he’ll sign when speaking on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

“We're not going to be rushed. It's his choice to make, and when he makes the choice, he'll make it."

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