4 Key Celtics Could Miss Pistons Clash with Injuries
The 0-2 Boston Celtics could be without up to four critical pieces in its third match of the season, slated for Sunday against the 1-1 Detroit Pistons.
More news: Celtics' Anfernee Simons Knows Exactly What He Needs to Improve This Year
Per Noa Dalzell of CLNS, three players could be missing alongside six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum.
Both four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and new center signing Luka Garza are considered merely questionable to suit up. Brown, who's been dealing with a left hamstring strain, has yet to drop a game. Garza missed Boston's 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday with a concussion.
More news: Multiple Celtics Free Agent Signings Disrespected in New Position Rankings
Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White has been downgraded to merely probable to play through a sprained right wrist.
Boston remains winless this season, and without its top two players (not counting Tatum, who'll miss likely most or maybe all of 2025-26 anyway) in Brown and White, that winless streak could extend to three straight games on Sunday.
A 6-foot-6 University of California at Berkeley product, Brown is averaging 24.0 points on .500/.455/.700 shooting splits, 5.0 boards, 3.5 assists (against a career-worst 4.5 turnovers), and 0.5 swipes per. The 6-foot-6 White, 31, is averaging what would be a career-best 20.0 points on .316/.292/.900 shooting splits, plus 4.0 dimes, 3.5 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 rejections a night.
Garza, 26, was only available for six minutes in the Celtics' season opener, a 117-116 heartbreaker against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. He grabbed one board and blocked a single shot.
Over the summer, team general manager Brad Stevens traded away starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday while letting reserve centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet depart for richer free agent deals than he was willing to give.
Offensive Hubs for a Renovated Boston
With Tatum healing and Porzingis and Holiday out the door, it was always anticipated that Brown and White would become the club's offensive fulcrums, with opportunities for guards Payton Pritchard and Anfernee Simons to handle the ball and put up shots.
Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, is struggling to score efficiently in his new gig. He's averaging 12.0 points while slashing .333/.143/.857, plus 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 36.5 minutes a game.
Simons, who's backing up Pritchard and White off the bench, has been averaging 11.5 points on .474/.300/.667 shooting splits in the early going, plus 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.