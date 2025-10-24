Celtics Could Face Knicks Without 4 Stars
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the New York Knicks for their home game of the season.
The Celtics will hit the road for their first road game, at the same place where their season ended last year. Boston will search for their first win of the season, while the Knicks will look to stay perfect.
However, the Knicks may need to do so without four of their key players against Boston. Big men Mitchell Robinson and Karl Anthony-Towns, and forwards OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, landed on the injury report.
Robinson is ruled out with left ankle injury management, and Anunoby is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. As for Towns and Hart, they are both listed as questionable with lower back injury and right quad strain, respectively.
Anunoby is dealing with an ankle injury, but while that is the case, he is trending towards playing. In the season opener, he recorded 24 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 38 minutes against the Cavaliers in the season opener.
As for Robinson, he'd have to wait to make his season debut. The Knicks' big man will miss his second straight game while being load-managed. Because Ronisnbon will be out, other big men like Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele will continue to carry the load in the meantime.
Towns is dealing with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain; however, it did not limit him in the season opener. He dropped a double-double against the Cavaliers, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds. The 29-year-old is iffy, and his status most likely won't be revealed closer to game time.
The same could be said for Hart, who is also questionable with a back problem. He is still nursing it after missing Wednesday's season opener. If he does suit up, it's unclear if he will start or come off the bench.
The Knicks enter this game as the favorites at -6.5. This is a rematch of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, when the Knicks took down the Celtics in six games.
The Celtics won the season series last season, 4-0 and lead the overall series with a record of 308-190 in 498 regular season matches. This will be the 499th meeting between these two rivals.
