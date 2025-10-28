Celtics' Jayson Tatum Predicted to Return This Season
While much can be said about the Celtics' 1-3 start to the season, one thing is clear: they are missing six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
While Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have played strong basketball as the Celtic's primary offensive playmakers, their offense isn't the same without the dynamic scoring abilities of Tatum.
However, while the Celtics will miss Tatum for most if not all of the 2025-26 season, the 27-year-old expects to return sooner than later from the Achilles tear he suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
"Based off of what he texts me, I think we will see him at some point during the regular season," reporter Chris Haynes said on NBA TV. "He told me he's working out three times per week, 45 minute sessions. He said he's 23 weeks out from when he underwent surgery and he's feeling good. He's posted video of him being able to explode off of that leg."
Tatum has said throughout his recovery process that he intends on taking his time to prevent any risk of re-injuring himself once he does return to live game action. He's also stated that the Celtics organization has not put any external pressure on him to attempt to return this season.
Instead, his motivation to return comes from a desire to validate the hours of rehabilitation he's put in since his surgery.
"I asked him, 'You're really trying to come back this season?' and basically he was like, 'I'm not putting in all this work for nothing,'" Haynes said.
Tatum has been documenting his return on his social media accounts, including posting videos of him dunking a basketball just months after the Achilles tear.
In addition, Tatum has been present at team meetings and practices in order to provide insight to active players and prepare his mind for his eventual return.
'He's Here With Us Constantly'
“The thing that's important to me is he's here with us constantly at practices, at film sessions, at practice, and he's getting better in that regard as well," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said ahead of the season.
If Tatum is able to make a return, it is expected that it will be sometime around March 2026, just a few weeks before the end of the regular season.
