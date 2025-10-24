Celtics, Knicks Announce Final Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have revealed their final injury reports ahead of their Friday encounter, a rematch of a memorable six-game second-round playoff upset last spring.
The 61-win Celtics had been hoping to defend their championship crown against the upstart Knicks, but New York managed to surprise Boston with a swarming defense and relentless offensive attack.
A Role Reversal in the East
The two teams' roles have been reversed this season. New York and the Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as the two teams to beat in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics shed contracts and let core free agents walk this summer in anticipation of a "gap year" run sans Jayson Tatum.
The six-time All-Star Boston power forward tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the two teams' playoff encounter, and is on the shelf for most — or perhaps all — of the season recovering from a surgery.
New York, meanwhile, shored up its depth over the summer, signing veterans Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson to free agent deals. The Knicks always made a coaching change, swapping out Tom Thibodeau for Mike Brown.
The Knicks have been bit by the injury bug already. Starting New York center Mitchell Robinson will miss his second straight game to manage a left ankle injury.
Per a recent NBA injury report, five-time All-Star Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns had been questionable with a right quad strain, while shooting guard Josh Hart was also questionable with lower back lumbar spasms. All-Defensive Team forward OG Anunoby had been probable to play through a sprained left ankle.
According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Brown suggested that Hart and Towns would be game-time decisions.
Now, according to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Hart and Towns have been cleared to play, as has Anunoby. Hart will come off the bench, with point guard Miles McBride being inserted into Brown's first five.
For Boston, reserve center Luka Garza is indefinitely in the league's concussion protocol. Tatum, of course, remains out. The rest of Boston's injury sheet is clear.
The Celtics are looking for their first win of the year against a formidable foe. Boston's current starting frontcourt of power forward Sam Hauser and center Neemias Queta appears to be severely overmatched against New York power forward Anunoby and center Towns.
