Celtics, Magic Make Final Decisions on Starting Lineups for Second Game in 3 Days
The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are facing off for the second time in three days.
On Friday, the Celtics lost 110-123 to the Magic in an NBA Cup game. Orlando started strong, taking a 13-point lead after the first quarter, but the Celtics gradually rallied. However, the Magic pulled away again in the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Payton Pritchard added 27 points. Derrick White had one of his signature games, scoring 16 points, but also dishing out 10 assists and helping everyone get going.
The Boston Celtics will start Pritchard and White as guards for Sunday's game, with a front line featuring center Neemias Queta, Brown, and Josh Minott, who has performed well at the power forward position.
Queta has been a welcome surprise for the Celtics, who have helped fill the starting center spot for Boston after they traded away Kristaps Porzingis over the offseason for salary cap relief.
Brown has scored at least 30 points in six of his last eight games, and if they want to beat the Magic, they will need him to continue playing well and taking the lead in the offensive creation role.
The Celtics are off to a slow start, with a 4-6 record this season, though the former Cal product still hopes that the team can turn their season around.
“I think we’re growing. I think we’re getting better,” Brown said, via CLNS Media, after Friday's game.
“I’m liking what I’m seeing from certain guys, and that’s the most important thing — continuing to get better. And I know we’re not an organization or fanbase that makes excuses, especially in games that we can win, but it’s a part of the learning curve and process. It’s still early in the season, and we gotta continue to fight.
"I’m gonna continue to fight, continue to help my teammates get better, continue to give the game what it needs, but that’s a part of it.”
Who are the Orlando Magic starting?
Orlando will start Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, their de facto starting backcourt. Additionally, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero make the starting front line, with Wendell Carter Jr. at the center position.
The key player for the Magic is Wagner, who does everything for the team. He rebounds, scores, and playmakes, all while playing versatile defense.
