Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Update, Jayson Tatum Prediction, Joe Mazzulla Contract Update
The Boston Celtics have an update on Jaylen Brown after being listed as questionable due to left hamstring strain reconditioning. He last played against the New Orleans Pelicans and logged 15 points in just 24 minutes in the blowout.
In other news, there is a bold prediction regarding superstar Jayson Tatum as he recovers from his Achilles tear. An NBA insider claimed that Tatum will make a return before this season comes to a close.
Finally, head coach Joe Mazzulla has an update on his contract extension. Although details weren't released, there is a belief that it will keep him in Boston for a long time.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
