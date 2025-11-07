Celtics, Magic Reveal Starting Fives Ahead of NBA Cup Game
The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic announced their starting lineups ahead of their Emirates NBA Cup matchup on Friday.
The Celtics are coming off of a bounceback, blowout win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday after losing their previous two games.
The Celtics scored their highest points total of the season against the Wizards — with four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown accounting for 35 — and their starting lineup remains the same as it was against Washington.
Per Underdog NBA, guards Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will make up the Celtics' starting backcourt, with Brown starting at small forward. Josh Minott also had a great game against the Wizards, scoring 21 points, and will keep his spot at power forward, and Neemias Queta will start at the five.
The Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup
The Magic enter Friday's game with one more day of rest than the Celtics, having lost their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. They'll also go with the lineup they've been using for a majority of the season, according to Underdog NBA.
Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs will be the Magic's guards, with forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero occupying the three and four spots. Wendell Carter Jr. rounds out the lineup at center.
