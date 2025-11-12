Celtics Make Final Decision on Injured Rookie Hugo Gonzalez for Grizzlies Game

The Boston Celtics have made a final decision on the fate of injured rookie shooting guard/small forward Hugo Gonzalez ahead of their Wednesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team's second game in as many nights.

More news: Former Celtics Head Coach Reached Out to Jayson Tatum After Achilles Tear

Gonzalez, selected with the No. 28 pick out of Real Madrid in this past summer's 2025 NBA Draft, exited the Celtics' eventual 102-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday with a left ankle sprain. He had been considered probable to suit up through the ailment earlier during the day.

Now, per Boston's official X account, Gonzalez has officially been given the medical stamp of approval to play.

Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Memphis:



Hugo Gonzalez - AVAILABLE https://t.co/lzD0FeJhVF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 12, 2025

Six-time All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, out for most or all of the year as he recovers from a right Achilles tendon rupture, is the only standard roster play who's been shelved for the matchup.

More news: Celtics Offseason Addition Flourishing in Role and Loving His Time in Boston

According to the league's latest injury report, two-way rookie players Max Shulga and Amari Williams are both getting in work with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Memphis, meanwhile, is dealing with a litany of injuries. Reserve Grizzlies guards Ty Jerome (right calf strain) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery) have both been out for a while — and, in Pippen's case, will be out for quite a bit longer. Oft-hurt Memphis big man Brandon Clarke has been on the mend from a right knee surgery. Per the Grizzlies, Clarke is expected to return in six-to-nine weeks.

Two-way Grizzlies rookie signing Javon Small is on the shelf with a left turf toe injury. Two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant is questionable to play through a sore right ankle, while starting center Zach Edey has been upgraded to doubtful to return from a left ankle surgery for the first time this season.

The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Latest Celtics News

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.