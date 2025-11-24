Celtics Forward Emerging After Defining His Role Early This Season

As the Boston Celtics fight to remain in playoff contention early in the season with an 8-8 record, one bright spot for the team has been the emergence of forward Jordan Walsh.

Walsh, a former second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has seen a major uptick in usage, averaging over 17 minutes per game after playing under eight minutes per game last season. The former Arkansas Razorback has made the most of his increased time on the court, sinking 50 percent of his shots from the field — including 42 percent of his three-point shots.

In addition to his offensive capabilities, Walsh has been a defensive asset off the bench. His defensive rating of 106.4 ranks just outside the top 100 in the NBA and makes him the second-highest rated player on the Celtics.

In the Celtics' Nov. 16 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Walsh impressed his head coach with his defensive performance against future Hall of Fame guard James Harden.

“I thought he was very good, and I thought he made some winning plays throughout the entire game,” Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the game. “And that's the role – that's what you have to become is a guy that can guard anybody on any given night, and he's embracing that.”

Even opposing coaches have taken notice of Walsh's defensive prowess. Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters that the team had been aware of Walsh's threat on the defensive end after he held Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey to just 1-of-9 from the field.

“We saw it the other night on Maxey,” Clippers head coach Ty Lue said. “Maxey is a tough cover, but I thought [Walsh] did a great job just competing. And same thing with James, just denying him the basketball, picking him up full-court, making it tough on him … I thought he did an outstanding job trying to frustrate James, wear him down, and make him tired.”

Walsh's Future in Boston Coming Into Focus

Walsh, whose club option the Celtics will likely pick up for the 2026-27 season, has seen his minutes and role increase as a result of a lot of patience and hard work.

"Credit to him to put the work in," Celtics forward Sam Hauser told reporters. "He waited his turn and now he's taking full advantage of it. It's been great to see."

