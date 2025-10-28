Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Downgraded vs Cavaliers
Just a day removed from pushing the Boston Celtics to their hard-fought first win of the 2025-26 NBA season (they're now 1-3), four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown has been downgraded prior to a Wednesday meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog reports that Brown is still considered probable to suit up as he reconditions from a lingering left hamstring strain.
In four healthy bouts for the 1-3 Celtics, Brown is averaging 26.0 points on .500/.478/.742 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists (against 4.0 turnovers, which speaks to his limitations as a ball handler), and seems to be well on his way to making his fifth All-Star team this season — provided the 29-year-old can stay healthy and the Celtics can at least hover around a .500 record.
As will be the case for likely most or all of the 2025-26 season, six-time All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum remains out as he recovers from his right Achilles tendon tear.
Thanks to Tatum's absence and some Celtics roster reshuffling, Boston appears to have taken itself out of the mix to have a truly competitive season in the Eastern Conference, as have last year's NBA Finals representatives, the Indiana Pacers.
The Cavaliers and New York Knicks have stepped into the void as the expected top squads in the East, with the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks hoping to edge their way into that conversation.
Cleveland on the Come-Up
Early into the year, Cleveland boasts a 3-1 record — the inverse of Boston's — despite having been without two-time All-Star point guard Darius Garland's services for the entirety of the regular season as he recovers from a right toe surgery.
Per the league's latest injury report, Garland, swingman Sam Merrill (right hip contusion) and small forward Max Strus (left foot surgery) are all on the shelf for Wednesday's contest. Two-way player Nae'Qwan Tomlin is putting in reps with Cleveland's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.
All three of the Celtics' two-way players — wing Ron Harper Jr. (son of the five-time Chicago Bulls champion guard Ron Harper Sr., and other brother to this year's No. 2 draft pick, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper), rookie guard Max Shulga and center Amari Williams — are all with Boston's own NBAGL squad, the Maine Celtics.
