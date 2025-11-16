Celtics to Face Clippers Without 2 LA All-Stars on Sunday
Two LA Clippers All-Stars (well, former All-Stars) have already been ruled out of Sunday's clash against the Boston Celtics.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, both former three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and former six-time All-NBA small forward Kawhi Leonard will be on the shelf for LA.
Only one standard roster piece, six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, will be absent for the Celtics.
This story will be updated...
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM
Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.